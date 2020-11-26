Office Depot Black Friday deals 2020: Save on home office essentials

We've found some serious Office Depot Black Friday deals, which means this is exactly the ideal time to spruce up your home office. Right now you can save big on everything from monitors and home printers to office chairs and desks, so no matter what your home office is missing, you can find it here.
There are still some amazing Office Depot deals available right now, but you'll need to act fast to grab them for your home because these deals are selling out fast. Some of the best Office Depot Black Friday deals have already come and gone, such as a 50% saving on a WorkPro desk chair and $50 off the Epson EcoTank wireless printer.
Right now you can get $200 off a desktop PC bundle with a sleek HD monitor and 256GB solid-state drive. There's also 40% off essentials such as a Logitech wireless mouse and a 50% saving on a leather gaming chair, suitable for both work and play. Keep reading to find the best Office Depot deals this Black Friday.
Best Office Depot Black Friday deals
HP Slim S01-pF1046b Desktop PC Bundle: was $599 now $399 at Office Depot
This bundle is $200 off this Black Friday. Including an HD 23.8" screen display, 10th Generation Intel Core processor, and a capable 256GB solid-state drive, your home office will be officially complete. View Deal
HP DeskJet 2724 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Color Printer,: was $79 now $69 at Office Depot
Print, scan, and copy everyday documents with this affordable and compact home printer. It's wireless and kitted out with smartphone compatibility, making it a worthwhile Black Friday buy. View Deal
Realspace Leather Gaming Chair: was $199 now $99 at Office Depot
The Realspace Leather Gaming Chair is great for work and also for play. It comes with an ergonomic design for added comfort, and lumbar support will help your posture all day long.
View Deal
Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse: was $18, now $10 at Office Depot
This attractive contoured wireless mouse offers micro-precise scrolling, and its battery will last up to 18 months without recharging. View Deal
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Laptop: was 759 now 599 at Office Depot
With a full HD display and 8GB memory, this laptop is perfect for day-to-day office tasks and comes with 1 year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal completely free. View Deal
Brenton Studio X-Cross 48"W Desk And File Set: was $159 now $99 at Office Depot
Both a sleek and compact desk and a matching file set with this incredible home office duo, now under $100 at Office Depot. The file set can be placed under or alongside the desk and is suitable for all sorts of storage. View Deal
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $2,500 off all models @ Samsung
- Snacks & health bars: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSDs @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Video games: buy 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Whole turkeys: $1.99/lb. @ Amazon (Prime members)