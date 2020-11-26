Office Depot Black Friday deals 2020: Save on home office essentials

We've found some serious Office Depot Black Friday deals, which means this is exactly the ideal time to spruce up your home office. Right now you can save big on everything from monitors and home printers to office chairs and desks, so no matter what your home office is missing, you can find it here.

There are still some amazing Office Depot deals available right now, but you'll need to act fast to grab them for your home because these deals are selling out fast. Some of the best Office Depot Black Friday deals have already come and gone, such as a 50% saving on a WorkPro desk chair and $50 off the Epson EcoTank wireless printer.

Right now you can get $200 off a desktop PC bundle with a sleek HD monitor and 256GB solid-state drive. There's also 40% off essentials such as a Logitech wireless mouse and a 50% saving on a leather gaming chair, suitable for both work and play. Keep reading to find the best Office Depot deals this Black Friday.

Best Office Depot Black Friday deals

HP Slim S01-pF1046b Desktop PC Bundle: was $599 now $399 at Office Depot

This bundle is $200 off this Black Friday. Including an HD 23.8" screen display, 10th Generation Intel Core processor, and a capable 256GB solid-state drive, your home office will be officially complete. View Deal

HP DeskJet 2724 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Color Printer,: was $79 now $69 at Office Depot

Print, scan, and copy everyday documents with this affordable and compact home printer. It's wireless and kitted out with smartphone compatibility, making it a worthwhile Black Friday buy. View Deal

Realspace Leather Gaming Chair: was $199 now $99 at Office Depot

The Realspace Leather Gaming Chair is great for work and also for play. It comes with an ergonomic design for added comfort, and lumbar support will help your posture all day long.

View Deal

Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse: was $18, now $10 at Office Depot

This attractive contoured wireless mouse offers micro-precise scrolling, and its battery will last up to 18 months without recharging. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Laptop: was 759 now 599 at Office Depot

With a full HD display and 8GB memory, this laptop is perfect for day-to-day office tasks and comes with 1 year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal completely free. View Deal

Brenton Studio X-Cross 48"W Desk And File Set: was $159 now $99 at Office Depot

Both a sleek and compact desk and a matching file set with this incredible home office duo, now under $100 at Office Depot. The file set can be placed under or alongside the desk and is suitable for all sorts of storage. View Deal

Shop more Black Friday sales