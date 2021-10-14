Nvidia RTX 3080 gaming laptop slashed by $850 in this early Black Friday deal

Tracking down an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 has been a very tough task ever since the $699 graphics card first launched. Even a year later finding where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is a nightmare. That’s why many gamers eager to take advantage of its powerful performance have turned to gaming laptops as these tend to be more readily available.

Of course, gaming laptops are normally very expensive, but this early Black Friday deal makes this powerful machine a little easier on the wallet. Right now you can get a Gigabyte Aero 15 gaming laptop for $2,149 at Adorama. That’s a massive $850 off its usual price of $2,999, and easily one of the biggest gaming laptop discounts we’ve seen this year.

There no denying that this powerful gaming laptop doesn’t come cheap even with such a significant discount. However, considering Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards have been spotted going for as much a $1,000 on resale marketplaces, this is a good way to get a hit of PC gaming power without being ripped off.

This Gigabyte Aero 15 gaming laptop also comes boasting a stunning 15.6-inch Samsung AMOLED 4K display. So not only will you be able to play some of the most demanding games around, they’ll look better than ever. Plus, the laptop’s side bezels are barely noticeable at just 3mm in thickness.

Alongside the powerful GPU and the OLED display the machine comes packing an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storing some of the best PC games around.