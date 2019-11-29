Lock it up! Our favorite smart lock is 54% off for Black Friday

Smart locks are popular smart home devices for a reason: They let you know who's coming and going, allow you to create temporary passcodes for friends and family, and work with a bunch of other smart home devices, such as home security kits.

For Black Friday, our favorite smart lock, the August Smart Lock Pro, is just $149 at Best Buy. That's 54 percent off its regular price of $279.

August Smart Lock Pro was $279, now $149 @ Best Buy

The August Smart Lock Pro is easy to install, compatible with a lot of other smart home devices and augmentable with accessories such as a wireless keypad (which you can also get for 20% off). This is a great price for a great lock.View Deal

The August Smart Lock Pro made it to the top of our best smart locks page for a few reasons: It was a cinch to install, and it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, Nest and more. You can program any number of entry codes, and specify for how long they'll be active. Then, a guest can simply use the August app and the code to get in, and you'll get a notification when they arrive.

August also makes several accessories, including a wireless keypad, so you don't need to use a smartphone to open the door at all.

At $149, the August Smart Lock Pro is at the lowest price we've seen yet, so it's a deal worth checking out if you're in the market for a smart lock.