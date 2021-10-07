iPhone 12 Black Friday deals — best early sales in 2021

The iPhone 12 is no longer Apple's flagship smartphone. That means shoppers can expect to see a multitude of iPhone 12 Black Friday deals this holiday season. The best part is that you don't have to wait for November to find the best deals.

Although the official Black Friday deals season doesn't start till November 1, we're already spotting a wide range of early iPhone 12 Black Friday deals you can get now. Carriers like Verizon and AT&T are offering iPhone 12 promos that knock the phone's price down to just $0. Sure, you'll have to jump through the usual hoops of trading in your old phone and opening a new unlimited data plans, but if you meet the requirements, these are among the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen all year.

So if you're looking for early iPhone 12 Black Friday deals you've come to the right place. We're bringing you the best deals from now through the end of the year.

Early iPhone 12 Black Friday deals — best sales

iPhone 12: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

Through October 11, buy one iPhone 12 at Verizon and you'll get another iPhone 12 for free. (You'll get a $699.99 credit toward the purchase of another iPhone 12). You must buy the device via 24 or 30 monthly payments and you must open a new unlimited data plan to be eligible for this iPhone deal. View Deal

iPhone 12: 6 months free data @ Mint

Mint Mobile has one of the best cheap iPhone 12 promos we've seen. New customers who port their number to Mint and buy a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini with a 6-month data plan will get 6 months of data for free. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited talk, text, and 5G for free. Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's 5G network. View Deal

iPhone 12: up to 50% select models w/ Unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T subscribers can take up to 50% off select iPhone 12 models when purchased with an AT&T Unlimited Plan. Best of all, no trade-in is required. It's one of the best early iPhone 12 Black Friday deals we've seen from AT&T. We especially like this deal because it applies to both new and current subscribers. View Deal

iPhone 12 Black Friday deals — which model to get

As a reminder, there are four iPhone 12 models to consider: the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple has retired the "Pro" models, but some retailers may still have limited stock of these iPhones. However, keep in mind that these deals may be a little harder to come by.

That said, the iPhone 12 is one of the best phones of the year. It packs a fast A14 Bionic processor, 5G connectivity, and a 12MP wide lens with a f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. It includes Apple's 7-element lens, which delivers low light performance. Apple also gave it a new Night Mode Time-lapse feature.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 mini is a compact version of the iPhone 12. It sports a 5.4-inch OLED display and the same A14 Bionic CPU found inside the standard iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the successors to the iPhone 11 Pro models. They feature larger screens — 6.1 inches for the Pro and 6.7 inches for the Pro Max — plus triple camera arrays aided by a LiDAR sensor. Otherwise, they share the same processor, 5G connectivity, and charging features as the iPhone 12.