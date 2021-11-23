I made my home smart with Hive’s Black Friday sale — and you can, too

Black Friday deals season brings discounts on just about everything, from desks to games consoles. Personally I’ve been trying to keep my purchases practical, which is why I bought five months worth of dog food in one go.

It’s also why I spent almost my entire Black Friday budget on upgrading the smart heating system in my house. All thanks to Hive’s Black Friday sale, which knocks up to 25% of a huge range of smart home devices.

25% off Hive Smart Thermostat: was £179 now £134 @ Hive 25% off Hive Smart Thermostat: was £179 now £134 @ Hive

Save £45 on the cost of a Hive Smart Thermostat, and smarten up your heating system in the process. Set schedules, change temperature manually or control it with your voice. Also available for £74 if you already have a Hive home hub.

20% off Hive Smart Radiator Valve: was £54 now £43 @ Hive 20% off Hive Smart Radiator Valve: was £54 now £43 @ Hive

Take more control over the temperature in a room, without having to heat the entire house with Hive's smart radiator valves. While best used with the Hive thermostat, these gizmos can still work independently. You get £11 off the normal price, and they're available in discounted bundles of three and five.

With winter coming I decided my home was in need of a heating upgrade. Specifically, I needed the ability to control the temperature of individual radiators, beyond the numbered valves that only offer an approximation of how much heat I’ll get. I wanted complete control of the temperature in each room, and Hive’s Black Friday sale has been happy to oblige.

Right now Hive is selling its smart thermostat system with 25% off — that means you’re paying $74.25 instead of the usual £99 price tag. On top of that the price of the hub, which you do need, is £60 instead of £80, and professional installation is £64 instead of the usual £70.

Meanwhile, individual smart radiator valves are 20% off, saving you almost £11 off the usual £54 RRP. Three- and five-pack bundles, which already save you money by buying en masse, also enjoy the same discount, costing £111 and £159, respectively.

Which is how I ended up spending £358 on a smart heating system, and which completely destroyed the budget I had already set aside for potential Black Friday purchases. Not that I’m complaining, given the cost of energy in the U.K. right now, any tools that help me prevent wastage are well worth having.

Hive has more than just smart heating systems on sale. You can also get up to 20% off smart security, smart lights, and motion sensors for the next six days. Those deals even include a crazy 50% off the Hive View indoor security camera, which is now available for just £89 instead of the usual £179.

The best part? All Hive devices are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s HomeKit. So no matter what ecosystem or voice assistant you prefer, these devices can be linked in.

So if you were thinking about adding some smart tech to your home, it’s well worth checking out what Hive has before its Black Friday sale ends on November 29th. And, if you have any money left after picking up some of this smart gadgets, be sure to check out some more UK Black Friday deals and see what else has had a price cut.