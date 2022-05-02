Hurry! Apple's iPad mini 6 is $100 off at Amazon right now

The Apple iPad mini 6 (2021) is a pint-sized powerhouse of a tablet, and right now you can get one for a meaty 20% off at Amazon.

While supplies last you can get the 8.3-inch iPad mini (64B/Wi-Fi) for $399 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen so far for this model, making it one of the best iPad deals around.

iPad mini w/ 64GB: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. This Wi-Fi model with 64GB storage is on sale for $399, which is $100 off its regular price.

If you want a model with a bit more space, Amazon is also reducing the price of a new iPad mini with 256GB of storage. For a limited time you can get an Apple iPad mini (2021) (256GB/Wi-Fi) for $539 at Amazon, which is $110 cheaper than its usual $649 asking price.

iPad mini w/ 256GB: was $649 now $539 @ Amazon

It's a good idea to buy an iPad with more than the minimum amount of storage, since you can't upgrade capacity after you've bought your tablet. Rarely on sale, this Wi-Fi model with 256GB storage is on sale for $539, which is a whopping $110 off its regular price.

In our iPad mini 6 review we loved Apple's tiniest tablet so much we nicknamed it the iPad Air Mini. The iPad mini 6 is somehow even more portable than the 1-pound iPad Air, weighing a minuscule 0.7 pounds yet delivering enough power and versatility that it's easily one of the best iPads on the market.

And even though it's small, the iPad mini retains plenty of power. With a super-speedy A15 Bionic chip, this little tablet can battle it out with the best of them. Plus, the 2021 iPad Mini has two sharp 12MP cameras front and back, and can even keep your face in the center of the frame if you move around during video calls thanks Apple's Center Stage feature.

