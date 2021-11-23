Hulu Black Friday deal drops price to 99 cents — here’s when it starts

This Black Friday deal should not be missed if you're looking for great shows and movies to watch. Yes, Hulu's best Black Friday offer is back again, saving you a ton of money on the streaming service. And there's no catch at all.

Starting at midnight on Thanksgiving (Nov. 25), Hulu will cost $0.99 per month for a whole year. If you keep this rate for the full year, you'll save $72 total. And, yes, that means this sale isn't contingent on you paying for a whole year up front.

The offer, announced today (Nov. 23) will only be up for four days, expiring at the end of Cyber Monday at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET).

Starts 11/25: A ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $6.99 per month, so you'll be saving $6 per month (for up to 12 months) with this offer.

Hulu is one of the best streaming services for good reason. Whether you want to watch exclusive programming such as Letterkenny, Vacation Friends, Nine Perfect Strangers or The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For, or stay up on the latest episodes of Saturday Night Live, Bob's Burgers, The Voice or American Dad, Hulu has it all. The best movies on Hulu and best shows on Hulu will keep you entertained all year.

You can even add premium channels to Hulu, to see HBO and Showtime programming, so you can see the new seasons of Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Yellowjackets and Dexter. Unlike Netflix, which is made up of originals and licensed movies and shows that have been out for years, Hulu is constantly getting the latest stuff — making it ideal for those who are cutting the cord. While its live TV service Hulu with Live TV has the broader selection of content, both could be seen as one of the best cable TV alternatives, depending on how soon you need to see the latest content.

Upcoming Hulu content includes the documentary The Housewife & the Shah Shocker (focusing on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jen Shah and) coming on Nov. 29, the sci-fi movie Mother/Android (starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith) arriving on Dec. 17 and the next batch of Pen15 episodes coming on Dec. 3.