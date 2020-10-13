Forget Pixel 5 — Pixel 4 is $350 off in amazing Prime Day deal

In what is sure to be one of the best Prime Day phone deals, Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 4 unlocked for $449, down from its usual price of $799. And even though the Pixel 5 is now out, the Pixel 4 is in many ways still a better phone.

If you prefer a bigger display, the 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL is just $549 on Amazon, which is $350 off.

Google Pixel 4 unlocked: was $799, now $449 @ Amazon

The Pixel 4 remains one of the best camera phones on the market. You can get either the 64GB or 128GB unlocked model for $350 off right now, easily making for one of the best phone values you'll find this Prime Day.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL unlocked: was $899, now $549 @ Amazon The Google Pixel 4 XL offers a big high-quality display, futuristic face unlocking, and some of the best cameras on the market. You also get a beefier battery than the regular Pixel 4.View Deal

You might be surprised to learn the Pixel 4 is in fact more powerful than the Pixel 5, with its faster Snapdragon 855 processor. The older phone also has a more sophisticated 3D Face Unlock system.

Second, this Pixel 4 is unlocked, so you can take it to practically any carrier under the sun, from Verizon to Google's own Google Fi network, and get service right away.

What you lose out for in going for the Pixel 4 compared to the Pixel 5 will likely be battery life, as the upcoming Google phone has a considerably larger battery. You'll also miss out on 5G connectivity, and the Pixel 5's stock 128GB of storage is twice as much as the 64GB in the Pixel 4. (Fortunately, this deal also applies to the 128GB Pixel 4, which costs $549 through Amazon.)

Overall though, the Pixel 4 is still a fantastic buy at $350 off, and should last you for quite a while. It has a state-of-the-art camera that features the very same main 12.2-megapixel main lens as in Google's newer phones, as well as the same AI-aided post-processing that makes all of Mountain View's handsets excellent photo companions.

The Pixel 4 has other premium features worth highlighting, like support for wireless charging, a 5.8-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Google's stellar software that includes helpful features like Call Screen, that can ward off robocallers and scammers on your behalf.

The Pixel 4 XL ups that to a 6.3-inch display and includes a larger 3,700 mAh battery.

With the Pixel 5's release imminent, you won't be seeing many more Pixel 4 deals for long, as Google has already sold out of its stock of the outgoing model. In other words, you'd be keen to jump on this deal while you still can. Be sure to keep an eye on Tom's Guide in the coming days for all the best Prime Day deals.

Shop Prime Day sales at Amazon