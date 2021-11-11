The excellent Jabra 85t Earbuds are now at their lowest price ever

With the holiday season upon us, Black Friday headphones deals are starting to pick up steam. Best Buy, for instance, has one of our favorite earbuds on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice Jabra Elite 85t Noise Cancelling Earbuds for just $149.99. That's $80 off and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen. (Amazon offers the same price).

Jabra Elite 85t: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy Jabra Elite 85t: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Jabra Elite 85t are among the best wireless earbuds we've tested. Their relatively huge 12mm drivers can pump out some of the best sound you'll hear and their active noise cancellation is equally impressive. Credit is also due to the Jabra Sound+ app, which is packed with personalization features. Amazon offers the same price.

In addition to winning an Editor's Choice award, the Jabra Elite 85t also earned a spot in our Tom's Guide Awards 2021 lineup. In our Jabra Elite 85t review, we found the buds make for a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones. Jabra's ANC technology is an effective feedforward/feedback solution that blocks out ambient noise at such a high level. Sound quality is upper echelon, with better-balanced bass that blends nicely with crisp-sounding mids and highs.

In terms of battery life, you can expect 5.5 hours with ANC on and 7.5 hours with ANC off. This is higher than the AirPods Pro (4.5 hours), but shorter than the QuietComfort Earbuds and Sony WF-1000XM3, with ANC on (6 hours).

Nevertheless, these buds are as good as it gets, especially now that they're at an all-time price low.