AirPods Max just hit their lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day deals are on the horizon, but this is a sale you don't have to wait until July to grab. Apple's premium over-ear headphones have fallen to their lowest price ever — so if you've been waiting for a sale before getting a pair, now is your opportunity.

Right now you can get the Apple AirPods Max for $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a big saving of $120 off their usual price, a discount we haven't seen since last year on Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £429 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

In the U.K.? You can grab Apple's premium headphones for £429 on Amazon UK right now. This deal currently only applies to the Silver AirPods Max.

The AirPods Max may be pricy, but they're definitely worth the expense if you can afford them. They rank high on our list of the best over-ear headphones, and the best noise-cancelling headphones too.

While there are more affordable alternatives out there, the AirPods Max offer an excellent mix of top-notch audio quality, noise cancellation, and comfort. They pair seamlessly with Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip, and the addition of Spatial Audio makes for a truly great listening experience.

They also have a strong 20-hour battery life, and Siri can be used to control the cans hands-free. There are touch controls and a Digital Crown-like dial on the ear cups too, if you prefer a hands-on approach.

This deal is worth your attention, as it's the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Max. The deal currently applies to four of the five AirPods Max colors (if you want green AirPods Max to match your green iPhone 13, they cost $20 more.)

