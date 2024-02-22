Hurry! Get this 65-inch QLED TV for just $498 right now

One of our favorite budget TVs just got a sizable price cut. Even better, this QLED TV offered solid performance in our recent tests. We're talking about the wallet-friendly TCL Q6 QLED TV.

For a limited time, you can get the TCL 65-inch Q6 4K QLED TV for just $498 at Walmart. That's $201 off and one of the best TV deals we've seen this week.

In our TCL Q6 QLED TV review, we said the TV is a good value if you're looking to maximize your screen size with a small budget. You get solid performance along with the intuitive Google TV software. It's a solid mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer.

After turning off the motion smoothing settings that come enabled by default, we enjoyed a variety of content on the TCL Q6 QLED TV. For example, watching Oppenheimer, the picture clarity allowed us to pick up all of the key nuances in the close-up scenes of Cillian Murphy's face. Likewise, during the Trinity Test, the colors of the swirling flames looked true to life while the bright light from the explosion that reached the test teams didn't wash out or compromise the image details.

Gamers, take note. The TV sports a 60Hz panel and only three HDMI 2.0 ports, so we wouldn't consider the Q6 one of the best gaming TVs. That said, it does sport an outstandingly low lag time of just 8.9 seconds, which is a solid score for the casual gamers.

It's also worth noting that the TV has mediocre 10W speakers, so we'd recommend supplementing it with one of the best soundbars. Nevertheless, the TCL Q6 QLED TV is a great bargain and a solid pick for anyone who wants a big screen on a tight budget.