The best Presidents' Day TV deal is the awesome LG C3 OLED for $821
These are the cheapest prices ever for the LG C3
Update: Walmart is now price matching most of Amazon's prices, specifically on the smaller 42- and 48-inch sizes.
It's Presidents' Day and there are hundreds of Presidents Day TV sales you can get right now. However, the best TV deal of the day goes to Amazon. It has one of the best TVs we've tested on sale at its lowest price ever and no retailer is coming close to its price.
Right now you can get the Editor's Choice LG C3 4K OLED TV on sale from $821 at Amazon or from $821 at Walmart. That's one of the best OLED TV deals I've ever seen.
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $821 @ Amazon
If there's only one deal you see today, let this be it. Amazon has all sizes of the Editor's Choice LG C3 on sale at their lowest price ever. Not only that, but it's beating competitors like Best Buy and Walmart by as much $401 on some sizes. The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. You're not going to see these prices again for a long time.
48" for $916 [new price low]
55" for $1,239 [new price low]
65" for $1,478 [new price low]
77" for $2,116 [new price low]
83" for $3,598 [new price low]
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $821 @ Walmart
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. (I own its predecessor — the LG C2 — and I'm still amazed by its picture quality). In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. The 77-inch and 83-inch models include a free 2-year enhanced protection plan.
48" for $916
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,596
83" for $3,496
You might think the 42-inch model is easy to dismiss for its size, but the 42-inch LG C3 OLED is the perfect alternative to some of the best gaming monitors on the market. It's small enough that it can fit on a reasonably sized desk, and it takes up substantially less space than an oversized monitor
In terms of features, the C3 has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support a 4K signal up to 120Hz. It also sports gaming features like G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Everything we watched on the LG C3 OLED it all looked great, from vibrant colorful landscapes to shadowy interior shots. Plus, the C3 OLED's a9 AI Processor Gen6 automatically increased brightness and enhanced colors based on what was happening on screen.
In our LG C3 OLED review, we also found that the C3 is one of the best gaming TVs we've tested. It includes all the gaming features we look for, including a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, VRR and ALLM. You also get access to LG's Game Optimizer mode which drops the TV's lag time down to an incredibly low 9.1ms.
For more deals, make sure to check out our roundup of the 15 best Presidents' Day sales right now.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
By Rory Mellon