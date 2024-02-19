The best Presidents' Day TV deal is the awesome LG C3 OLED for $821

Update: Walmart is now price matching most of Amazon's prices, specifically on the smaller 42- and 48-inch sizes.

It's Presidents' Day and there are hundreds of Presidents Day TV sales you can get right now. However, the best TV deal of the day goes to Amazon. It has one of the best TVs we've tested on sale at its lowest price ever and no retailer is coming close to its price.

Right now you can get the Editor's Choice LG C3 4K OLED TV on sale from $821 at Amazon or from $821 at Walmart. That's one of the best OLED TV deals I've ever seen.

You might think the 42-inch model is easy to dismiss for its size, but the 42-inch LG C3 OLED is the perfect alternative to some of the best gaming monitors on the market. It's small enough that it can fit on a reasonably sized desk, and it takes up substantially less space than an oversized monitor

In terms of features, the C3 has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support a 4K signal up to 120Hz. It also sports gaming features like G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Everything we watched on the LG C3 OLED it all looked great, from vibrant colorful landscapes to shadowy interior shots. Plus, the C3 OLED's a9 AI Processor Gen6 automatically increased brightness and enhanced colors based on what was happening on screen.

In our LG C3 OLED review, we also found that the C3 is one of the best gaming TVs we've tested. It includes all the gaming features we look for, including a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, VRR and ALLM. You also get access to LG's Game Optimizer mode which drops the TV's lag time down to an incredibly low 9.1ms.

For more deals, make sure to check out our roundup of the 15 best Presidents' Day sales right now.