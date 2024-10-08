I never thought M4 iPad Pro would be this cheap! Get $150 off right now for Prime Day

The M4 iPad Pro is the best tablet there is, but it comes with a big price. That was until Apple blindsided us by dropping it to the lowest price we've ever seen for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.

Right now, the 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $849, and its larger 13-inch counterpart for $1,199 on Amazon. Make sure you apply the coupon at checkout for that additional 50 bucks off!

11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $928 @ Amazon

One of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.

13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,198 @ Amazon

Need a bigger screen? You can also get $100 off the massive 13-inch model — a big beautiful canvas for all your work and entertainment needs!

In his review of the iPad Pro 2024, my colleague Tony Polanco expressed his clear admiration for this stunning and powerful tablet. The OLED display delivers vibrant colors and excellent contrast across all types of content, from videos to comic books, while the M4 processor offers blazing-fast performance. All of this is housed in the thinnest device Apple has ever created.

Similar to the Apple M3 chip, the M4 processor uses 3nm technology and includes hardware-accelerated mesh shading, ray tracing, and Dynamic Caching, all of which contribute to a seamless gaming experience for titles optimized for Apple silicon. Its efficiency also results in impressive battery life, with our lab tests showing the iPad Pro lasting nearly 14 hours.

On top of that, the Cupertino crew has made one understated-yet-crucial update to the design — putting the front-facing camera on its landscape size rather than portrait. This makes participating in video calls, taking selfies and using FaceID to unlock the iPad Pro feel more intuitive.

There are a ton of reasons why the iPad Pro is easily the best tablet we've tested, and with the base model dropping to its cheapest price, this is a deal worth taking advantage of — we don't anticipate a deeper price cut coming any time soon.

Oh, and by the way, Amazon has also taken $200 off the 2TB model too. Nice!