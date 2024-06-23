Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra leak shows giant iPad Pro rival

Samsung’s Summer Unpacked 2024 event is supposedly just 17 days away, but while we’ve heard plenty about the company’s upcoming foldables and wearables, things have been pretty quiet on the tablet front.

According to Android Headlines and the prolific leaker OnLeaks, a set of Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 tablets are on the way. The refreshed slates aren’t due in time for the upcoming Unpacked event, the site claims, but we do have a render of the giant Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra built via CAD designs to look at in the meantime.

That said, if the renders are accurate, you could quite happily look at photos of last year’s model and get much the same experience. Barring a minor change in dimensions (it’s 0.05mm thinner at 5.45mm, but the 326.4 x 208.6mm frame is the same), nothing seems to have changed.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

That means you still have the notch on the longer side, which houses two selfie cameras, and a magnetic strip to keep the (presumably bundled) S Pen from slipping away when not in use. The bezels look about the same, the frame still appears to be metal and the design retains the Tab S9 Ultra’s quad speakers with two on each side.

In terms of internal specifications, the report suggests that it will come in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants, paired with either 12 or 16GB RAM. Samsung is apparently undecided as to whether to pack the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or the company’s Snapdragon X Elite chipset instead. The latter could be overkill for most people’s needs and might impact battery life — but, then again, this is an Ultra tablet, so buyers may expect the best that money can buy with that kind of branding.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The mention of the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, if correct, rules out the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for next month’s Summer Unpacked event, where we’re expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Ring make their debut.

Rather, Android Headlines says it is “expected to be released early next year” — so perhaps this is something we’ll see alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25 instead. That may seem disappointingly far off, but considering the giant ‘Ultra’ tab was once rumored to be an extremely limited release, any word of a third generation is certainly welcome.