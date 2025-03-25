These cheap wireless earbuds are 50% off for Amazon Spring Sale — and they've never let me down

These budget-friendly buds are worth buying.

Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbud and charging case (in black) on a table, with the hexagonal Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge overlaid in the bottom left corner of the image
(Image credit: Anker SoundCore/Future)

If you're looking for super cheap wireless earbuds on Amazon, I can't recommend the Anker Soundcore P20i buds enough.

I grabbed a pair in an Amazon sale last year and have been using them daily ever since. Right now, the Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds are just $19 at Amazon, meaning they're back to being 50% off once again. The deal is part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale (or Amazon Spring Deal Days if you're in the U.K.)

Anker Souncore P20i True Wireless Earbuds
Anker Souncore P20i True Wireless Earbuds: was $39 now $19 at Amazon

These Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds boast 10mm drivers to deliver powerful sound and come with up to 10 hours of battery life; the charging case boosts the total lifespan between charges up to 30 hours. The black, white and navy blue colorways are all currently discounted to $19, with baby blue and pink options available for just a couple of bucks more ($23).

View Deal

I've highlighted these buds before (they were the same price last Prime Day and in an early Black Friday 2024 deal, and I stand by them as a great budget pick.

For less than $20, you're getting a brand new pair of wireless headphones that offer a full day's worth of listening time.

I use mine to listen to a variety of stuff on the daily — primarily podcasts and music on Spotify — and can't say I remember ever having any major problems. Granted, I'm not looking for a premium experience (I'm just an average listener), but voices come across clearly, and I've never had any woes listening to my favorite tracks, either.

The biggest boon, though, is the fact that I wear my Soundcore buds for at least two hours a day, and they've never felt uncomfortable, nor has the battery ever let me down (even when I've forgotten to plug the conveniently-sized carry case in for a charge for a few days).

And if, like me, you're perhaps susceptible to misplacing your earbuds, the Soundcore app offers a "Find My Earbuds" function so you can track the wayward device down (along with over a dozen audio presets to customize your listening to suit you).

If you're in the market for a more substantial audio upgrade during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, be sure to look through our best headphones and best wireless earbuds buying guides for a breakdown of all the best sets on the market. And if you're shopping for new devices, be sure to check out our Amazon promo codes page.

