The North Face apparel sale takes up to 40% off — 7 fall deals I'd shop from $20
Affordable puffers, hoodies and vests to warm you up this fall
The North Face is one of the most recognizable outdoor brands, popular for its comfort, style and functionality. The brand is considered luxury — but that doesn't mean you can't get their high-end apparel for a total steal.
Usually, pieces from The North Face's apparel collection are a big investment — but right now, you can snag huge discounts on puffers, hoodies, vests and more starting at just $20. Not only will you stay super warm this fall and winter, you'll also be stylish (which is always the goal).
So don't wait — check out these 7 cozy deals I'd shop now from The North Face sale. Plus, if you have any upcoming adventures, take a look at my favorite camping deals from REI.
Quick Links
- shop all The North Face deals
- The North Face Salty Lined Beanie: was $28 now $20
- The North Face Heavyweight Box Fit Crew: was $85 now $60
- The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest (Men's): was $89 now $62
- The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Fleece (Men’s): was $99 now $69
- The North Face Easy Wind Pullover (Women's): was $100 now $70
- The North Face Willow Stretch Hoodie (Women's): was $150 now $105
- The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket (Men’s): was $330 now $231
Best North Face Deals
The North Face Salty Lined Beanie: was $28 now $20 @ The North Face
This super-soft beanie has a jersey lining and textured appearance. It will give you a cool and casual style whether you're walking around the city or trekking through the mountains. Although the Khaki Stone color is the only version of the beanie currently on sale, it's also available in five additional colors.
The North Face Heavyweight Box Fit Crew: was $85 now $60 @ The North Face
Warm, comfortable and trendy, this crewneck sweatshirt is a versatile layer for wherever cool weather finds you. It features a relaxed and boxy fit that will elevate any casual outfit.
The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest (Men's): was $89 now $62 @ The North Face
This vest that features heavyweight, sweater-knit fleece material is the perfect layering piece, whether you're spending time in the great outdoors or heading to the office. It also has two convenient hand pockets and a chest pocket with snap closure to hold your belongings.
The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Fleece (Men’s): was $99 now $69 @ The North Face
This top-selling sweater-knit fleece is now $30 off. Functional as an insulating layer or as a light jacket, the Gordon Lyons boasts zippered hand pockets with an elastic collar and cuffs for extra warmth. The chest pocket sports a patch logo for good measure and closes via a sporty snap.
The North Face Easy Wind Pullover (Women's): was $100 now $70 @ The North Face
The wind doesn't stand a chance when you're wearing this pullover that features highly wind-resistant WindWall fabric. The classic silhouette with a relaxed fit and a kangaroo front pocket will be your go to on days when you need a little extra protection from the elements.
The North Face Willow Stretch Hoodie (Women's): was $150 now $105 @ The North Face
Ideal for throwing on over your gym clothes, heading out for a morning walk or even just lounging around the house, this sporty hoodie is made of super stretchy, breathable material. It is also lightweight, wind-resistant and cozy.
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket (Men’s): was $330 now $231 @ The North Face
This vintage puffer will keep your warm and dry should any fall storms come your way. Its water-repellent finish fends off flurries or drizzles and it packs away inside its own pocket for compact stashing. The 700-fill goose down is responsibly sourced and lightweight.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.