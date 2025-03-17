Quick! You have less than 12 hours to get the LG B4 OLED for under $500

When I'm not watching or testing TVs at work, I'm on the hunt for TV deals. Some days, I don't find a deal worthy enough to pass along. Today is different.

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV is just $499 at Best Buy right now, and this deal is a real ticking clock situation — literally. According to a countdown on the page, you have less than 12 hours to score this killer 48-inch OLED. It's one of the best March Madness TV sales right now.

Need to know more about this TV before you take one home? Let's catch you up to speed.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $699 now $499 at Best Buy Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync.

The B4 is more affordable than the LG C4 and the G4 OLED, but don't let that fool you C it's still a wonder to behold, especially if you're watching 4K/HDR content.

A big reason for this has to do with to the B4's OLED display. Like all OLEDs, the B4 offers pixel-level dimming, an advantage that has a tremendous impact on picture quality.

The B4 might only reach 650 to 700 nits of brightness in HDR, but these highlights appear brighter on an OLED display than they would on an average LCD/LED TV. This enhanced contrast is one of the benefits of OLED technology.

As far as features go, the B4 offers many of the same bells and whistles as its higher-end counterparts, the C4 and G4.

It supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility. All four of its HDMI inputs are HDMI 2.1-compatible .

It even supports Dolby Vision gaming (if you own an Xbox and that feature is important to you).

At 48 inches, it's not the biggest TV on shelves, but it's a slam-dunk pick for folks who are looking to save on a TV between 42 and 50 inches. I suspect that many of our readers would consider scooping up the 48-inch B4 and using it as a monitor.

To learn more about this TV (and why we love it), check out our full LG B4 OLED review. Make haste, though — the clock's ticking.