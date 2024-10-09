Need a headset for your PS5? The Sony Inzone headsets are up to 50% off this Prime Day

Whether you already own a PS5 or are gearing up for the upcoming PS5 Pro, you need one of the best gaming headsets to enhance your experience. As Amazon's October Prime Day deals approach the end, I've got a sweet deal for you: would you like to save up to $101 on one of the Sony Inzone headsets? You're in luck.

That's right: the Sony Inzone H3, H5 and H9 are all heavily discounted, and today's your last chance to save on them. And you'll save big. For example, the Sony Inzone H9 is currently 34% off at Amazon, and for a gaming headset of its caliber, it's well worth it. This is also the lowest it has ever fallen to, so grab it while you can!

That's not all. As a PS5 owner, and someone who tests gaming headsets for a living, I'm here to give you the lowdown on the three Sony offerings and why you need them for your console.

Nikita Achanta Staff Writer (Reviews) Nikita is a lifelong gaming enthusiast as she grew up placing games on her dad's PC and her Nintendo DS. She brings her passion for gaming tech to Tom's Guide to bring you insightful reviews and round-ups. She owns a PS5 Slim and a Nintendo Switch, and can be found sinking hours into RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more.

Best Prime Day Sony Inzone deals

Sony Inzone H3: was $99 now $48

The Sony Inzone H3 is an entry-level gaming headset designed for PS5 and PC. It packs 360 Spatial Sound, as well as consistently clear communications via its flip-up boom microphone. It's also super comfy even during long play sessions thanks to its ergonomic design. This headset is easy to recommend even at its retail price, so the 52% discount at Amazon feels too good to be true. Like the other Inzone headsets, the Inzone H3 sports the classic PlayStation colors so it looks and feels premium. Who says you have to spend hundreds to get the best?

Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198

What's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $100 on this peripheral which complements the Inzone M9 gaming monitor and of course, the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends. And if you like the PS5’s black-and-white aesthetic, you’ll dig this headset’s similar design. This is a limited-time deal, so you need to act fast!

Sony Inzone H5: was $149 now $128

In our Sony Inzone H5 review, my colleague Dave described it as "a must-buy gaming headset" because his "ears couldn't get enough of them." He swears by it and says it's his favorite headset to use with both his PS5 and gaming PC. Lightweight and comfortable to use for long periods, the H5 can last for 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming. The Inzone Hub app lets you tinker with the EQ, allowing you to boost bass and treble levels too. Currently 15% off at Amazon, this is a headset you won't regret buying.

Out of the three, which takes your fancy the most? Personally, I'll be going for the Sony Inzone H9. It's currently 34% off at Amazon and for the best-in-class audio and comfort, it's a small price to pay. Of course, you can score one of the biggest discounts with the Inzone H3 too, which is currently 52% off at Amazon.

Regardless of what you choose, act fast. These are limited-time deals and we can't guarantee that they'll resurface during Black Friday sales. Keep an eye on our Prime Day deals live blog for sales on everything — from iPhones and Nintendo games to TVs and laptops.