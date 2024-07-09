Massive Target Circle Week sale live — 15 deals I recommend now on Apple, Roku, Ninja and more

Look out, Prime Day. The Target Circle Week sale just launched, and some epic deals are up for grabs. Prices are crashing on Apple gear, TVs, apparel and more in this sale. Most of these deals are exclusive to Target Circle members, but you can sign up for free.

Right now, the Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm) is $299 at Target. This deal takes $100 off the best smartwatch we've reviewed. Just note that only the model with the small/medium band is still in stock. Plus, the Bose Soundlink Flex is $99 at Target ($50 off.) It delivers Bose's signature sound quality, 12 hours of battery life and has a strong IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite deals in Target Circle Week. For more, see the huge Walmart sale to fight Prime Day.

Best Target deals

Home essentials: spend $50 get $15 @ Target

This Target Circle member deal means it's a great time to stock up on home essentials. Spend $50 on select products and you'll get a $15 Target gift card. The sale includes laundry detergent, dishwasher pods, toilet paper and Scrub Daddy scrubbers.

PS5 games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Target

As part of its sale, Target has select PS5 games and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes titles such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, NBA 2K24 and more. Note that Amazon is holding a similar sale with different titles.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon

Gift cards: spend $100 get $15 @ Target

Spend $100 on Let's Eat gift cards at Target, and you'll get a $15 Target gift card in return for spending on whatever you want. The Let's Eat gift cards are valid at restaurants like Chilli's, Panera Bread, Subway, Red Lobster and more, so they're perfect if you plan a big meal out.

Target apparel: up to 30% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 30% off select women's, men's and kids' apparel. The sale includes tanks, tees, dresses, shorts and more.

Reebok Men's Lite Plus 3 Running Shoes: was $65 now from $29 @ Target

These comfy kicks are a steal. Inside, there’s a FuelFoam midsole that strikes a good balance between support and comfort. Outside, you’ll find a rubber outsole ready to stay secure on wet surfaces, perfect for running in summer rain. The Women's Reebok Lite Plus 3 are on sale from $39.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): was $129 now $79 @ Target

If you’re an artist, using an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil can be just as effective as a high-end graphics tablet for a much lower price. The matte finish, weighted feel and wireless charging also make it a significant upgrade over the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.

Price check: $79 @ Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $99 @ Target

Bose's outdoor portable speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it's water-proof and dust-proof. It sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation. You'll also get up to 12 hours of battery life charged via USB-C.

Price check: $99 @ Amazon

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 @ Target

On a hot day, there’s nothing better than a cold bowl of ice cream, and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.

Costway 8” Memory Foam Mattress: was $659 now $225 @ Target

If you need a new mattress, this 8” memory foam mattress is a whopping 62% off — that’s a savings of $374! The memory foam is gel-infused and porous to help keep you cool, and offers medium firmness for a good balance between comfort and support.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Target

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, a 4-core neural engine and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. Note that only the model with the small/medium band is still in stock.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $399 @ Target

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review, we called it an intelligent mid-tier pick for price-conscious customers. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. Note: Amazon has the TV for $1 less.

Price check: $398 @ Amazon

Costway 5-piece Outdoor Patio Sectional: was $1,089 now $412 @ Target

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one armless sofa, two corner sofas, one ottoman and one coffee table. Made of a solid steel structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions with removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.