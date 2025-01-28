Massive Switch game sale from $17 — 15 deals I'd buy from Amazon, Walmart and more retailers

Right now, there's still about two months to wait for more Nintendo Switch 2 news. In the meantime, we know Nintendo's next console will be backwards compatible — so now's the time to stock up on some of the best Nintendo Switch games! Luckily, a ton of my favorite titles are seeing epic discounts.

Right now you can grab Sonic X Shadow Generations for $39 at Amazon. This deal takes $20 off one of Sonic's best games in recent years. Plus, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is on sale for $41 at Woot. This multiplayer racing game is pretty much a must-have for every Nintendo Switch owner, so if you haven't got it already, what are you waiting for?!

Check out my favorite Nintendo Switch deals below. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes coverage for more ways to save.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Sonic Mania: was $19 now $17 at Walmart Love the classics? You'll want to grab Sonic Mania. It's a fantastic return to form for the Sonic series that's nostalgic yet new. There are also a ton of Easter eggs for long-time Sonic fans to spot.

Darkest Dungeon II: was $39 now $19 at Woot! The gritty roguelike strategy game Darkest Dungeon is back and better than ever with a sequel on Nintendo Switch. Darkest Dungeon II's punishing difficulty means that you'll likely fail several times on your quest, but each small win you manage to earn is extremely satisfying.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered: was $29 now $21 at Amazon Lara Croft makes a comeback on the Nintendo Switch. This trio of classic games has been faithfully remastered, letting you re-experience the heart-pounding action and globe-trotting gameplay of the Tomb Raider series on modern platforms.

Cult of the Lamb: was $29 now $21 at Amazon Cult of the Lamb is a critically acclaimed roguelike that sees you venture into five distinctive regions to defeat powerful enemies and grow your following. In this kooky indie game, your ultimate goal is to build a powerful cult to repay a debt to the deity that saved your life, and the free Sins of the Flesh expansion adds even more content including fresh customization options, new progression systems and more weapons to aid you. Note: This deal is for a physical copy, but you can get a digital download for $24 at the Nintendo Store.

Just Dance 2025 Edition: was $49 now $22 at Amazon Just Dance is a fantastic game for parties and fun cardio exercise. Children and adults can get hours of enjoyment from the easy dance routines, and for true fitness enthusiasts, this game comes with a dedicated 'fitness' mode. The 2025 edition contains music from iconic pop stars like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.

Cat Quest - The Fur-tastic Trilogy: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Love cats? Well, Cat Quest - The Fur-tastic Trilogy is for you. This action RPG series is a joy to experience, featuring super cute graphics, seriously satisfying gameplay, and a ton of cat-based puns. This pack also gets you also get access to a digital artbook with concept art from across the whole Cat Quest series, as well as an exclusive vinyl Cat Quest sticker.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Octopath Traveler 2: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Octopath Traveler 2 is set in the fantasy world of Solistia, where you play as eight unique travelers each with their own unique adventure. But these paths will eventually crossover and intersect in surprising ways. Packing stunning visuals that fuse retro pixel art with 3D animation, this sequel to the 2018 original is designed to be approachable for newcomers and franchise veterans. Plus, there's a free demo if you want to try the game before buying.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $41 at Woot! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.

Dragon Quest XI S: was $59 now $44 at Woot! Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is a JRPG that'll see you become a hero, recruit a band of lovable misfits, and work your way through a high fantasy story with plenty of twists and turns. This deal is for the Definitive Edition of the game, which includes an optional mode that lets you play though the entire game in a classic 2D style as well as with a fully orchestrated soundtrack.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon