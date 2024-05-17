Massive Best Buy weekend sale just went live — here's the 15 deals I'd buy

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner. While your initial instinct may be to plan a barbecue or trip to the beach, bargain hunters know that the next few days are excellent opportunities for deals.

Practically every retailer offers Memorial Day deals and you don't have to wait until May 27 to shop the biggest bargains. Best Buy, for instance, just launched an epic weekend sale with huge price drops on OLED TVs, Switch games, smartphones, and more. Below I've rounded up the 19 best deals you can shop right now. For more deals, make sure to check out our comprehensive Memorial Day sales guide and today's top Best Buy coupon codes.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed, and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $139 @ Best Buy

The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch.

Price check: $139 @ Amazon

Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones: was $249 now $149 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has slashed these Sony Wireless Headphones by $100. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones pack decent noise cancelling, extra bass, 20-hour battery life and Google Assistant/Alexa support. The quick charging feature is also extremely useful. A 10-minute charge will juice the headphones up with an extra 4.5 hours of playback.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case. Note: Amazon has the white buds on sale for $10 less.

Price check: $189 @ Amazon

Insta360 Go 3 (64GB): was $399 now $319 @ Best Buy

This tiny little action camera is no bigger than your thumb, but it records remarkably crisp and clear video that's also motion-stabilized. It also comes with a housing that lets you use it more like a typical action camera, and Insta360's app lets you do a lot in post-production, too.

Price check: $319 @ Amazon

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! Best Buy is taking $100 off and bundling a free $100 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 8a purchase. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review, we called it the budget phone to beat for the rest of 2024.

Price check: $499 w/ $100 GC @ Amazon

Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $469 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Canon EOS R100: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Canon EOS R100 is Canon's entry-level mirrorless camera. In our Canon EOS R100 review, we concluded that if you're just after the basics, this is a decent camera offering good image quality in a lightweight and affordable package. It has no flip out screen, so it's geared more toward photography than video or vlogging.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

Segway G30Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

We named the Segway G30Max Ninebot Kickscooter one of the best electric scooters you can buy. It offers an estimated 40-mile range, which is more than double the range of most other scooters. Plus, in our testing, we found it's incredibly comfortable to ride. The G30Max was second only to the Unagi in maintaining its speed as we went up steep inclines.

Price check: $699 @ Amazon

LG 65" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs. Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.

Price check: $1,196 @ Amazon

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon and Walmart offer the TV for $3 less.

Price check: $1,399 @ Amazon | $1,396 @ Walmart