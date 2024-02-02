Massive Best Buy weekend sale is here — here’s my 15 favorite deals

Ready for a weekend full of deals? Best Buy certainly are, as they've just rolled out a host of amazing sales. Now's the time to shop Valentine's Day gifts, Super Bowl TV deals and more.

If you want a huge OLED TV at a relatively small price, the Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K TV is $1,799 at Best Buy right now. It's a massive $1,800 off its original asking price. Plus, you can save up to $830 off the iPhone 15 with trade-in at Best Buy.

There are plenty more deals you don't want to miss, so keep scrolling to see all my favorites. Also check out the best deals in the PS5 store.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the new iPhone 15 family from $799.

Google Nest Smart Programmable Wifi Thermostat: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Nest programmable thermostat is a much less expensive version than the company's premier model, but is equally attractive and just as easy to install. Considering that smart thermostats can help you save money, it's a smart investment.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Air Fry Oven: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

This Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, convection oven and toaster. It's also perfect for small kitchens with its small countertop footprint and an array of functions.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Eero Pro 6E AX5400 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System: was $699 now $439 @ Best Buy

Now's your chance to get one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems at a discount. This deal includes three nodes, which is more than enough to cover up to 6,000 square feet. This Wi-Fi 6e router is capable of throughput up to 1.6Gbps, and should last you for several years.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/WiFi): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is the cheapest it's ever been right now and a great last-minute deal. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), powerful M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

If you want an OLED TV, this is one of the least expensive models we've ever seen. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support, but it's still solid value at this price.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16: was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy

This Asus laptop is a solid first gaming laptop for newcomers to PC gaming. It's not the most powerful model out there but comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, Radeon RX7600S V8G GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also got a 16-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Don't expect to play the latest games at high settings, but it's a smart pick for more moderate gaming needs.

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy

If you want a new 65-inch TV for game day and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Note: Amazon has it for a few dollars less.

Price check: $897 @ Amazon

LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,599 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. Shop at Best Buy and you'll get 3 months of Apple TV Plus and 30 days of FuboTV with the LG C3 OLED TV. Note: Amazon has it for a few dollars less.

Price check: $1,596 @ Amazon