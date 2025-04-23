Amazon Book Sale starts now — 9 deals I'd grab on Kindles, tablets and more

Get your Kindle ready! The Amazon Book Sale is back. Through April 28, all Amazon customers can enjoy deep discounts on digital books, Kindle devices, and Kindle Unlimited memberships. With summer around the corner, it's one of the best ways to stock up on your summer reads.

As part of the sale, eBooks are up to 85% off at Amazon right now with prices from $1. Likewise, you can save up to 60% off Marvel collections such as Star Wars, Spider-Man, and Doctor Doom. Don't own a tablet? As part of the Amazon Book Sale Fire Tablets are on sale from $64 and Kindle bundles are on sale from $196.

Below I've rounded up the best deals in the Amazon Book Sale. For more ways to save, take a look at our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Service deals

Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for $0.99 @ Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is a lending library consisting of over 4 million books. Membership lets you browse and download titles that then sync across all devices linked to your account. Magazine subscriptions and thousands of audiobooks are also included. It's your one-stop-shop for the latest bestsellers as well as all kinds of fiction and non-fiction titles. Right now you can get 3 months for just $0.99. After your 3 months are over, you can cancel or pay the standard price of $11.99/month.

Audible: 3 months for $0.99/month @ Amazon

Audible is Amazon's popular audiobook service and right now new customers can get their first 3 months for just $0.99/month. After your 3 months are over, you can cancel or pay $14.95/month. Audible subscribers can choose one premium audiobook each month. They also have access to a vast library of original audiobooks, podcasts, audio dramas, and access to exclusive sales and discounts.

Comixology Unlimited: 3 months for $0.99 @ Amazon

Comixology Unlimited gives you access to over45,000 comics, graphic novels, and manga from the likes of Marvel, DC, Kodansha, and more. You also get access to original works from Scott Snyder, Stephanie Phillips, and more. Right now you can get 3 months for just $0.99. After your 3 months are up, you can cancel or pay $5.99/month for service.

Fire Tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99 now $64 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 8 represents the sweet spot in terms of price, power, and functionality. This 2024 model packs AI features, such as AI summaries in the Amazon Silk web browser and AI image generation for wallpapers. On the hardware front, you'll find an 8-inch 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) touchscreen, hexa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. You also get 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera, and up to 13 hours of battery life

Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $161 now $146 at Amazon This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.