Amazon Book Sale starts now — 9 deals I'd grab on Kindles, tablets and more
Score popular books from just $1
Get your Kindle ready! The Amazon Book Sale is back. Through April 28, all Amazon customers can enjoy deep discounts on digital books, Kindle devices, and Kindle Unlimited memberships. With summer around the corner, it's one of the best ways to stock up on your summer reads.
As part of the sale, eBooks are up to 85% off at Amazon right now with prices from $1. Likewise, you can save up to 60% off Marvel collections such as Star Wars, Spider-Man, and Doctor Doom. Don't own a tablet? As part of the Amazon Book Sale Fire Tablets are on sale from $64 and Kindle bundles are on sale from $196.
Below I've rounded up the best deals in the Amazon Book Sale. For more ways to save, take a look at our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Amazon Book sale from $1
- Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for just $0.99
- Audible: first 3 months for just $0.99/month
- Comixology Unlimited: 3 months for just $0.99
- Fire Tablets: from $64
- Kindle Essentials Bundle: was $161 now $146
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $282 now $257
- Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $362 now $327
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $489 now $434
Service deals
Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for $0.99 @ Amazon
Kindle Unlimited is a lending library consisting of over 4 million books. Membership lets you browse and download titles that then sync across all devices linked to your account. Magazine subscriptions and thousands of audiobooks are also included. It's your one-stop-shop for the latest bestsellers as well as all kinds of fiction and non-fiction titles. Right now you can get 3 months for just $0.99. After your 3 months are over, you can cancel or pay the standard price of $11.99/month.
Audible: 3 months for $0.99/month @ Amazon
Audible is Amazon's popular audiobook service and right now new customers can get their first 3 months for just $0.99/month. After your 3 months are over, you can cancel or pay $14.95/month. Audible subscribers can choose one premium audiobook each month. They also have access to a vast library of original audiobooks, podcasts, audio dramas, and access to exclusive sales and discounts.
Comixology Unlimited: 3 months for $0.99 @ Amazon
Comixology Unlimited gives you access to over45,000 comics, graphic novels, and manga from the likes of Marvel, DC, Kodansha, and more. You also get access to original works from Scott Snyder, Stephanie Phillips, and more. Right now you can get 3 months for just $0.99. After your 3 months are up, you can cancel or pay $5.99/month for service.
Fire Tablet deals
The Amazon Fire HD 8 represents the sweet spot in terms of price, power, and functionality. This 2024 model packs AI features, such as AI summaries in the Amazon Silk web browser and AI image generation for wallpapers. On the hardware front, you'll find an 8-inch 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) touchscreen, hexa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. You also get 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera, and up to 13 hours of battery life
The Fire HD 10 offers a good-looking 10-inch screen that's perfect for watching movies and videos thanks to its 1080p display. We called the tablet a "white-hot deal" in our Fire HD 10 review at the $139 price. At $94, it's a deal not to be missed.
The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet.
Kindle deals
This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.
The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is available in a bundle that includes the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB), a plant-based leather cover, and a wireless charging dock. By bundling these items together, you'll save $40 more when compared to buying each item separately.
Available with 16GB of storage, this bundle is ideal for the ultimate Kindle lover. It includes a Premium Pen, plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter, with a total value of $489. Need more storage? The 64GB model is $145 off.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.