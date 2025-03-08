March Madness TV deals are live — 11 big-screen TV sales I'd shop from $348

The NCAA men's tournament kicks off next weekend. If you're in dire need of a new TV, now is the perfect time to shop.

Retailers typically lower TV prices this time of year and with 2025's new TVs slated to hit store shelves soon, there's never been a better time to upgrade your TV.

I'm always on the prowl for TV deals and right now Best Buy has OLED TVs on sale. The sale includes the excellent LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV for $599. This specific screen size is a Best Buy exclusive and we named this model the best OLED value in our best OLED TV guide.

If you want a TV that looks amazing right out of the box — and doesn't cost a fortune — Amazon has the TCL 65-inch Q6 4K QLED TV on sale for $348. This is the cheapest price we've seen for this TV and in our review we said its the best way to maximize screen size on a budget.

Below I've picked the best TV deals you can get this weekend across various retailers. Also, make sure to check out our full guide to the best March Madness TV sales.

TV deals

Smart TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets that are perfect for March Madness. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

LG 86" 4K LED TV: was $1,098 now $798 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 86-inch TV at this price is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 86-inch LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $798, which is $100 cheaper than last month's deal price. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

OLED TV deals

Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,297 at Amazon You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. The S85D OLED TV offers a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-rounder when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy

Sony 55" Bravia 8 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $2,499 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar 2024 TV that sits perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch. In our Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review, we said it offers the perfect blacks OLED is known for, plus the wide off-center viewing angles that customers tend to appreciate about OLED technology.