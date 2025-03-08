March Madness TV deals are live — 11 big-screen TV sales I'd shop from $348
The best big-screen deals you can score this weekend
The NCAA men's tournament kicks off next weekend. If you're in dire need of a new TV, now is the perfect time to shop.
Retailers typically lower TV prices this time of year and with 2025's new TVs slated to hit store shelves soon, there's never been a better time to upgrade your TV.
I'm always on the prowl for TV deals and right now Best Buy has OLED TVs on sale. The sale includes the excellent LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV for $599. This specific screen size is a Best Buy exclusive and we named this model the best OLED value in our best OLED TV guide.
If you want a TV that looks amazing right out of the box — and doesn't cost a fortune — Amazon has the TCL 65-inch Q6 4K QLED TV on sale for $348. This is the cheapest price we've seen for this TV and in our review we said its the best way to maximize screen size on a budget.
Below I've picked the best TV deals you can get this weekend across various retailers. Also, make sure to check out our full guide to the best March Madness TV sales.
TV deals
Smart TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets that are perfect for March Madness. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart
The entry-level TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. It’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV for the price, especially the 65-inch TV, which is now at an all-time price low. The 75-inch model is also on sale for $529, which is just $30 shy of its all-time price low.
The Vizio V4K75M is an excellent big-screen TV if you're on a limited budget. It features AirPlay 2/Google Assistant/Alexa support, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X audio, and HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
Sometimes, a big TV just isn't big enough. Sometimes, you need a giant TV. This 85-inch display from Samsung is precisely that. It's not the company's top-of-the-line set, but it's gigantic and affordable, which might just be all you need to watch the Final Four. It's $50 cheaper than it was last month.
Price check: $749 @ Best Buy
Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a crisp and colorful QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.
Price check: $849 @ Walmart
Finding a name-brand 86-inch TV at this price is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 86-inch LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $798, which is $100 cheaper than last month's deal price. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.
OLED TV deals
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED. Although it doesn't get as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, the B4 is still able to showcase all the benefits of OLED technology. You're also landing plenty of gaming features, including VRR, ALLM, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year.
65" for $1,196 @ Amazon
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. The S85D OLED TV offers a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-rounder when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy
The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar 2024 TV that sits perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch. In our Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review, we said it offers the perfect blacks OLED is known for, plus the wide off-center viewing angles that customers tend to appreciate about OLED technology.
The S84D OLED TV is a serious value with a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S84D a true all-around winner when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers.
