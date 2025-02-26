Loungefly sale from $12 — here's 13 deals I recommend buying on backpacks, wallets, accessories and more

Loungefly is pretty much the best way out there to show your fandom while staying practical. This brand offers some of the best quality merch out there, with designs that range from bright and colorful to subtle and stylish. If you’re looking for a gift or to treat yourself, now’s a great time to do so thanks to these Loungefly deals I’ve found from across the web.

Who doesn’t love Mean Girls? Right now you can get the burn book from the movie recreated as this Mean Girls Burn Book Journal on sale for $22 at Amazon. Not only can you note down all the hottest gossip inside, its notebook paper is refillable and it has a carry strap so you can wear it like it’s a purse.

Or, for something different, this Loungefly Collectiv Star Wars Rebel Alliance Varsity Jacket is on sale from $84 at Amazon. I love this one because its cotton fabric will keep you warm, plus its cool gray color scheme looks stylish and doesn’t scream “Star Wars” (unless you check out the nifty printed pocket cuffs.) At time of writing, the discount applies to sizes M and XXL.

Keep scrolling to see all the Loungefly deals I recommend. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Best sales now

Loungefly Mean Girls Burn Book Journal: was $29 now $22 at Amazon Based on Paramount’s Mean Girls, this Amazon exclusive Burn Book journal is a must-have. It features a hot pink cover and a red lipstick printed interior. It has a zipped pouch on the back for storing your important items and comes with a strap to allow you to carry it like a purse. Plus, when you run out of paper, you can replace it with a refill.

Loungefly NFL Dallas Cowboys Pigskin Logo Mini Backpack: was $80 now $24 at loungefly.com Cowboys fans can pick up this mini backpack for a great price right now. It’s textured to look and feel just like a real football and has plenty of space to store snacks, merch and whatever else you need to enjoy watching your favorite team.

Loungefly Mickey Mouse Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness: was $55 now $27 at loungefly.com If you have a furry friend, they don’t need to miss out on this Loungefly sale. There are a bunch of Loungefly dog harnesses up for grabs including this cute Mickey Mouse one. It’ll keep your dog on its leash as well as offering storage space for treats.

Loungefly Pokémon Bulbasaur Zip Around Wallet: was $40 now $37 at Target This Bulbasaur zip around wallet is perfect to store inside one of Loungefly’s Pokémon backpacks. Its patterned with a bunch of Bulbasaurs hiding amongst a forest of flowers and leaves. There’s space inside for four cards, cash, and an ID.

Loungefly Barbie 65th Anniversary Crossbody Purse: was $80 now $48 at Amazon Celebrate Barbie’s 65th Anniversary in style with this crossbody. It’s inspired by the original Barbie doll’s iconic swimsuit look, and comes with gold-colored hardware that pops against the light pink faux leather outer. You also get a clip-on mini wallet that’s shaped like Barbie’s blue and white sunglasses.

Loungefly Black Panther Wakanda Forever Crossbody Bag: was $55 now $49 at Target This Black Panther crossbody bag is a great choice since its muted color scheme means it’ll look great with a bunch of different outfits. Its geometric pattern and metal Black Panther symbol also make it look fantastic, and it has an adjustable chain strap to keep it at a comfortable height.

Loungefly Pokémon Bulbasaur Cosplay Mini Backpack: was $85 now $54 at Target If Bulbasaur is your favorite Pokémon, you pretty much have to get this mini backpack. It has a metallic finish that makes it super luxurious while faithfully recreating the #001 ‘mon. You get a roomy main compartment and two side pockets to store small items.

Loungefly Pokémon Mini Backpack: was $80 now $54 at Amazon This Pokémon backpack seriously stands out thanks to its bright color-block pattern. The main compartment features Pikachu front and center, while Bulbasaur adorns the front pocket and Squirtle and Charmander appear on each side.

Loungefly Disney Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Mini-Backpack: was $90 now $64 at Amazon Rep your favorite duck with this Donald Duck 90th Anniversary mini backpack from Loungefly. The bag’s main body features a repeating Donald Duck print, while Donald’s beaming face sits pride of place on a center panel. Around the back, there’s an image of Donald’s classic look and text that reads “wise quackin’ since 1934.”

Loungefly Scooby-Doo Mummy Glow Cosplay Mini Backpack: was $80 now $74 at Target This Scooby-Doo mini backpack has a lot going for it. It features Scoob wrapped up in bandages, with a zipped pocket at the front sporting a zipper charm that looks just like Scooby’s collar. As if that wasn’t cool enough, this backpack also glows in the dark!