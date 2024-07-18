I'm a personal trainer — the best set of adjustable dumbbells I've tested are over $100 off for Prime Day

The best adjustable dumbbells I've tested are now $120 off at Amazon for a limited time during Prime Day. As a personal trainer, I take my home gym setup pretty seriously and rely on adjustable equipment in my small home to complement my strength training routine.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are a staple, and at Tom's Guide, we've reviewed the Bowflex dumbbells thoroughly. It's worth mentioning that Bowflex has filed for bankruptcy, but rest assured, the products aren't being discontinued and the partner app JRNY is also still available for members, so it's definitely worth an investment.

Here's how to save big on my favorite adjustable dumbbells during the sales.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon

Save over 20% on the SelectTech range. You get both dumbbells in the deal. which means 5-52.5 lbs of weight in 2.5lb increments that can be adjusted at the turn of a dial. Save space on 15 pairs of dumbbells and get 2 months free of the JRNY app. Or, pick up 1 dumbbell for just $347.

If you have limited space wherever you train, trust me when I say the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are a brilliant solution. You get up to 52.5 lbs of weight that increases in small increments up to 25 lbs simply by turning the dial.

Upon purchase, you get two months of the JRNY All-Access Membership for free. This gives you access to strength training, bodyweight workouts and core training from your smartphone.

Within seconds, you can switch from powerful compound exercises that require heavy weights (think presses, kettlebell swings and rows) to isolation exercises at lighter weights, including biceps curls and tricep extensions.

Granted, they're a little clunky for overhead movements, but saving space on 15 weights is worth it, especially during home workouts. And don't worry if you've heard about Bowflex filing for bankruptcy; we have it on good authority that products aren't being discontinued and you will still get access to the app without interruption. Bargain.

Not for you? Check out our Prime Day deals live blog for even more great discounts.