Hurry! Walmart's epic weekend sale is live — 75-inch TV for $448, Apple Watch 9 for $299

Another Walmart weekend sale just went live, and the retailer is kicking May off with some big deals across tech and gaming, including discounts on big-name brands like Apple, Samsung, and more.

I've spent time combing through the best deals and there's plenty to enjoy, including Apple AirPods for less than $90 and $85 off the Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera. There's also stock of the PlayStation Portal for $199. (It's been sold out for most of the year).

Add to that some big TV discounts, including almost $200 off of a Neo QLED from Samsung and a huge 75-inch screen for under $450 and you've got plenty of offers to check out.

Best Walmart deals

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest model at the time of writing, making the $100 discount very welcome. This latest version adds a temperature sensor for ovulation and crash detection, as well as a Double Tap gesture that's very futuristic - and a great glimpse at what it's like to use Vision Pro. We awarded it top marks in our Apple Watch 9 review.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: was $449 now $245 @ Walmart

Not to be outdone, Samsung's fitness tracker is also reduced and offers a bulkier design that offers improved battery life, impressive GPS trackback features, and a big display. For this price, it's well worth a look - we awarded it 4 out of 5 stars in our Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review.

Onn. 75-inch 4K TV: was $498 now $448 @ Walmart

Onn. may not be a massively recognizable name right now, but with TVs this well-priced and impressive they likely will be soon. This huge 75-inch display is powered by Roku TV, offering all the entertainment apps you'll need at your fingertips and a 4K resolution to boot — all for under $450.

AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart

AirTags are Apple's smart solution for when you lose your keys or wallet, letting you track items using the company's impressive Find My network. This pack of four is ideal for you and your family, letting you locate lost items with ease, and the batteries last months and can be easily swapped out, too. Read our Apple AirTag review for more.

AirPods: was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

Fed up with a wired earphone connection? AirPods are exceedingly popular for a reason, offering wire-free audio with convenient buds that switch between and automatically connect to your Apple devices including iPhone, Mac, and iPad.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Walmart

PlayStation Direct is Sony's official gaming retailer. Naturally, it's an excellent place to look for PlayStation Portal restock, and right now the remote play device is currently available to purchase via the online retailer. You'll need to log into your PlayStation account to purchase, and it costs its standard retail price of $199.

Also in stock: $199 @ Best Buy

Canon EOS R100: was $499 now $413 Walmart

There may be better options out there for photography experts, but the Canon EOS R100 is an excellent option for newcomers to mirrorless cameras. In our review we called it "simple but effective", noting its budget-friendly price tag - something that applies even more with this discount.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart

Despite Sony's dominance, Microsoft is cooking up big things in 2024. The company is releasing an Indiana Jones title this year, and Xbox Game Pass gives you hundreds of games each month, including big hits like Starfield, Halo Infinite, and Forza Motorsport. We awarded the console 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Xbox Series X review.

Hisense 43-inch TV: was $168 now $138 @ Walmart

This large TV caps out at a 1080p resolution, but with a 43-inch panel and built-in Roku TV it could be ideal for a bedroom if you're not looking for 4K sharpness. It also works with Google Assistant and Alexa, and features surround sound right out of the box thanks to DTS TruSurround.