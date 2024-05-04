Hurry! Walmart's epic weekend sale is live — 75-inch TV for $448, Apple Watch 9 for $299
Apple tech, game consoles and TVs are all reduced.
Another Walmart weekend sale just went live, and the retailer is kicking May off with some big deals across tech and gaming, including discounts on big-name brands like Apple, Samsung, and more.
I've spent time combing through the best deals and there's plenty to enjoy, including Apple AirPods for less than $90 and $85 off the Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera. There's also stock of the PlayStation Portal for $199. (It's been sold out for most of the year).
Add to that some big TV discounts, including almost $200 off of a Neo QLED from Samsung and a huge 75-inch screen for under $450 and you've got plenty of offers to check out.
For even more Walmart savings, be sure to check out our latest Walmart promo codes for May.
Best Walmart deals
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,396 @ Walmart
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $1,496
55" for $1,996
65" for $2,696
Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart
Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest model at the time of writing, making the $100 discount very welcome. This latest version adds a temperature sensor for ovulation and crash detection, as well as a Double Tap gesture that's very futuristic - and a great glimpse at what it's like to use Vision Pro. We awarded it top marks in our Apple Watch 9 review.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: was $449 now $245 @ Walmart
Not to be outdone, Samsung's fitness tracker is also reduced and offers a bulkier design that offers improved battery life, impressive GPS trackback features, and a big display. For this price, it's well worth a look - we awarded it 4 out of 5 stars in our Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review.
Onn. 75-inch 4K TV: was $498 now $448 @ Walmart
Onn. may not be a massively recognizable name right now, but with TVs this well-priced and impressive they likely will be soon. This huge 75-inch display is powered by Roku TV, offering all the entertainment apps you'll need at your fingertips and a 4K resolution to boot — all for under $450.
AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart
AirTags are Apple's smart solution for when you lose your keys or wallet, letting you track items using the company's impressive Find My network. This pack of four is ideal for you and your family, letting you locate lost items with ease, and the batteries last months and can be easily swapped out, too. Read our Apple AirTag review for more.
AirPods: was $129 now $89 @ Walmart
Fed up with a wired earphone connection? AirPods are exceedingly popular for a reason, offering wire-free audio with convenient buds that switch between and automatically connect to your Apple devices including iPhone, Mac, and iPad.
PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Walmart
PlayStation Direct is Sony's official gaming retailer. Naturally, it's an excellent place to look for PlayStation Portal restock, and right now the remote play device is currently available to purchase via the online retailer. You'll need to log into your PlayStation account to purchase, and it costs its standard retail price of $199.
Also in stock: $199 @ Best Buy
Canon EOS R100: was $499 now $413 Walmart
There may be better options out there for photography experts, but the Canon EOS R100 is an excellent option for newcomers to mirrorless cameras. In our review we called it "simple but effective", noting its budget-friendly price tag - something that applies even more with this discount.
Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart
Despite Sony's dominance, Microsoft is cooking up big things in 2024. The company is releasing an Indiana Jones title this year, and Xbox Game Pass gives you hundreds of games each month, including big hits like Starfield, Halo Infinite, and Forza Motorsport. We awarded the console 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Xbox Series X review.
Hisense 43-inch TV: was $168 now $138 @ Walmart
This large TV caps out at a 1080p resolution, but with a 43-inch panel and built-in Roku TV it could be ideal for a bedroom if you're not looking for 4K sharpness. It also works with Google Assistant and Alexa, and features surround sound right out of the box thanks to DTS TruSurround.
Samsung 55" 4K TV: was $909 now $794 @ Walmart
A big Samsung screen is great at this price, particularly with Mini LEDs for impressive detail in all lighting conditions. It uses a Neo Quantum Processor for 4K upscaling, too, and can push the refresh rate up to 120Hz for sports and gaming. That all combines to make one of the best Samsung TVs.
