Macy’s Great Shoe Sale takes up to 40% off Skechers, Asics, Crocs and more — 13 deals I recommend buying
Here’s the sandals, sneakers and more I’d buy in Macy’s Great Shoe Sale
Looking to refresh your footwear for the spring? You don’t want to miss out on Macy’s Great Shoe Sale. This retailer is taking 30% off an impressive selection of shoes — and what’s more, if you buy two pairs, the discounts go up to 40% off.
Right now you can get the Skechers Getaway Low Casual Flip-Flop Sandals on sale for $30 at Macy’s. These are awesome now that the weather’s warming up and are super comfortable, even when you’re on your feet all day.
Meanwhile, if you want to hit the trail, the Asics Venture 9 Trail Running Sneakers are on sale for $60 at Macy’s.
There are a bunch more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my favorites. I also recommend checking out the Nike deals I’d buy from $14.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Macy's Great Shoe Sale
- Crocs Miami Metallic Toe Loop Sandals: was $45 now $25
- Crocs Getaway Low Casual Flip-Flop Sandals: was $40 now $30
- Crocs Classic Lined Overpuff Clogs: was $65 now $40
- Skechers Summits Walking Sneakers: was $65 now $45
- Converse Chuck Taylor Ox Love Me Low Top Sneakers: was $65 now $45
- Asics Gel Contend 9 Running Shoes: was $70 now $55
- Nike Run Swift 3 Running Shoes: was $80 now $60
- Asics Venture 9 Trail Running Shoes: was $80 now $60
- Adidas VL Court 3.0 Sneakers: was $75 now $65
- Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Sneakers: was $85 now $70
- Asics Gel-Cumulus 26 Running Sneakers: was $140 now $100
- Brooks Glycerin 21 Running Sneakers: was $160 now $130
- Nike Air ZoomX Invincible Run 3: was $180 now $140
My favorite deals
Get ready for summer with these Crocs sandals. These Croslite flip flops stay securely on your feet thanks to their toe loop straps. They couldn't be better for the beach.
These pretty Crocs flip flops are on sale for just $30. Their simple design means they go well with any outfit, and they're comfortable even when you're on your feet all day.
These Crocs are certainly eye-catching, especially thanks to their bright Dragon Fruit colorway. They're also super comfortable thanks to their puffy fleece lining, making them great for those days of sofa-surfing.
Score these sporty Skechers shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes.
These Crocs sneakers are an awesome addition to your wardrobe, thanks to their super-cute heart and rose pattern across the upper. Otherwise, these are the same as the iconic Converse Chuck Taylor low tops with a durable canvas upper and comfy Smartfoam sockliner.
These sleek, breathable sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride.
Save 25% off the nifty Swift 3 road running shoes, which feature a durable, comfortable design and soft foam cushioning to give you plenty of support. Breathable mesh keeps air moving through with every stride, and the grippy grooves on the outsole combine flexibility with sure-footed security.
The Asics Venture 9s are designed for off-road adventures and right now, you can get them for just $60. That's a great price for this trail-running shoe, which has an outsole that grips well on rough terrain and is also a good lightweight option for hiking.
These skateboarding-style Court sneakers look good and come at a bargain price. With their signature vulcanized soles for an authentic retro look, they're a must-have addition to your wardrobe.
Save $15 on the already-affordable Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.
The Gel-Cumulus 27 running shoes are now up for grabs, which means savvy shoppers can take advantage of this $40 discount on the last-gen, yet still quite capable Gel-Cumulus 26 shoes. With FF Blast Plus cushioning, PureGel tech in the midsole and a mesh upper, these shoes are comfortable, supportive and breathable.
The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs. These offer an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances.
If comfort is king, the Nike Invincible 3 is here to serve. This super-cushioned sneaker is one of our favorite Nike running shoes for recovery thanks to a sizable helping of Nike's ZoomX foam in the midsole. It also looks darn fly.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.