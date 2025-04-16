Macy’s Great Shoe Sale takes up to 40% off Skechers, Asics, Crocs and more — 13 deals I recommend buying

Looking to refresh your footwear for the spring? You don’t want to miss out on Macy’s Great Shoe Sale. This retailer is taking 30% off an impressive selection of shoes — and what’s more, if you buy two pairs, the discounts go up to 40% off.

Right now you can get the Skechers Getaway Low Casual Flip-Flop Sandals on sale for $30 at Macy’s. These are awesome now that the weather’s warming up and are super comfortable, even when you’re on your feet all day.

Meanwhile, if you want to hit the trail, the Asics Venture 9 Trail Running Sneakers are on sale for $60 at Macy’s.

There are a bunch more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my favorites. I also recommend checking out the Nike deals I’d buy from $14.

My favorite deals

Skechers Summits Walking Sneakers: was $65 now $45 at Macy's Score these sporty Skechers shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes.

Nike Run Swift 3: was $80 now $60 at Macy's Save 25% off the nifty Swift 3 road running shoes, which feature a durable, comfortable design and soft foam cushioning to give you plenty of support. Breathable mesh keeps air moving through with every stride, and the grippy grooves on the outsole combine flexibility with sure-footed security.

Asics Venture 9 Trail Running Shoes: was $80 now $60 at Macy's The Asics Venture 9s are designed for off-road adventures and right now, you can get them for just $60. That's a great price for this trail-running shoe, which has an outsole that grips well on rough terrain and is also a good lightweight option for hiking.

Asics Gel-Cumulus 26: was $140 now $100 at Macy's The Gel-Cumulus 27 running shoes are now up for grabs, which means savvy shoppers can take advantage of this $40 discount on the last-gen, yet still quite capable Gel-Cumulus 26 shoes. With FF Blast Plus cushioning, PureGel tech in the midsole and a mesh upper, these shoes are comfortable, supportive and breathable.