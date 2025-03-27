Huge Beats sale at Best Buy — score these budget earbuds for just $59

By published

Plus, epic savings on Beats headphones

Beats Solo Buds shown in front of flowers
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Beats makes some of the best headphones we've tested. For a limited time, Best Buy is slicing the price on some of our favorite Beats 'phones.

For example, right now you can get the Beats Solo Buds for just $59. It's a small discount, but it's an even smaller price for a pair of buds we heartily recommend. Below I've roundup up the four best Beat deals you can get right now. For more ways to save, check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide.

Beats Deals

Beats Solo Buds
Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $59 at Best Buy

The cheapest Beats earbuds offer solid value for the money. Our Beats Solo Buds review praised their compact design and strong audio quality. You also get Spatial Audio features and excellent connectivity with Apple devices. They deliver 18 hours of battery life, which is great — however, note that the case doesn't hold additional charge.

Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. Our Beats Studio Buds review called these "a small but feature-stuffed set of wireless earbuds."

Beats Solo4
Beats Solo4: was $199 now $99 at Best Buy

The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it with their impressive sound. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.

Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 at Best Buy

The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.

