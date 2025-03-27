Huge Beats sale at Best Buy — score these budget earbuds for just $59

Beats makes some of the best headphones we've tested. For a limited time, Best Buy is slicing the price on some of our favorite Beats 'phones.

For example, right now you can get the Beats Solo Buds for just $59. It's a small discount, but it's an even smaller price for a pair of buds we heartily recommend. Below I've roundup up the four best Beat deals you can get right now. For more ways to save, check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide.

Beats Deals

Beats Solo4: was $199 now $99 at Best Buy The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it with their impressive sound. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.