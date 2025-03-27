Huge Beats sale at Best Buy — score these budget earbuds for just $59
Plus, epic savings on Beats headphones
Beats makes some of the best headphones we've tested. For a limited time, Best Buy is slicing the price on some of our favorite Beats 'phones.
For example, right now you can get the Beats Solo Buds for just $59. It's a small discount, but it's an even smaller price for a pair of buds we heartily recommend. Below I've roundup up the four best Beat deals you can get right now. For more ways to save, check out our Best Buy coupon codes guide.
Quick Links
- Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $59 @ Best Buy
- Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy
- Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy
- Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Best Buy
Beats Deals
The cheapest Beats earbuds offer solid value for the money. Our Beats Solo Buds review praised their compact design and strong audio quality. You also get Spatial Audio features and excellent connectivity with Apple devices. They deliver 18 hours of battery life, which is great — however, note that the case doesn't hold additional charge.
Best Buy has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. Our Beats Studio Buds review called these "a small but feature-stuffed set of wireless earbuds."
The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it with their impressive sound. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.
The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Epic REI spring sale live from $11 — 21 outdoor deals I'm shopping now
Hurry! My favorite down jacket is a massive $112 off in Amazon’s Spring Sale