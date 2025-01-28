Huge Amazon sale on Ninja appliances — 11 deals I’d shop now with up to 40% off
Want to refresh your kitchen? Or maybe you're hosting guests for the Super Bowl? Either way, these Ninja deals will help. Amazon is slashing the prices of a bunch of Ninja appliances and kitchenware, so don't hang around to snag a few bargains!
Right now Amazon is taking up to 40% off Ninja products. This includes our choice for the best air fryer, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 on sale for $99 at Amazon ($20 off.) It hit $79 back on Black Friday, but it's still great value at this price.
Keep scrolling to see the Ninja deals I recommend. Plus, see this iPad deal with $100 off at Amazon.
Best Ninja kitchen appliance deals
Lowest price! The Ninja Thirsti Bottle is smarter than you think. It features a leak-proof lid that securely screws into place. This lets it keep fizzy drinks carbonated — as well as maintaining their temperature. Amazon reviewers call it the "perfect water bottle" and praise its attractive and durable stainless steel design. Plus, it's dishwasher safe.
Like its name suggests, this Ninja fry pan stops food sticking! It's also durable and super easy to clean, as it's dishwasher friendly. Reviewers on Amazon assure that nothing sticks to this pan, even if you skip using oil.
Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.
Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results.
Lowest price! While we haven't tested this Ninja model, it earned 4/5 stars from our sister site TechRadar. The Thirsti Max Custom Hydration System lets you make carbonated drinks at home, with plenty of customization options. You can choose between three levels of fizz, and drink sizes between 6 oz and 1L. Plus, you can add flavor using Ninja's Flavored Water Drops, and even mix them together to create exciting new tastes.
The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill, oven and more. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. The second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.
For smaller kitchens, the Ninja SL401 DoubleStack XL features two 4-quart baskets on top of one another. It also comes with removable racks for each basket that let you cook even more food at once. It offers a total of six cooking functions, and we rank it as the best Ninja Air Fryer for those who want to save counter space.
Lowest price! This hard anodized set of cookware is non-stick, durable and oven safe to 500°F. The non-stick surface won’t stick, chip or flake and is designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing. The cookware can go from stovetop to oven to finish off cooked meats, brown-off or bake. And what's more, this premium cookware comes with a 10-year guarantee.
If you’re in the market for a new toaster oven, look no further than the Ninja Foodi. When testing the best toaster ovens, this model ranked as the easiest to use. That’s because the control panel is entirely contained on the handle which is both easy to see and access, as well as navigate. In testing, we found it baked and roasted well — producing a tender and crispy whole chicken. We also liked that there’s 10 functions to choose from and the option to cook on two levels. Check out our full Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review.
Our favorite ice cream maker is on sale, and it’s no surprise that this is a best seller. With 11 one-touch programs, you can choose ‘CREAMi’ treats including lite ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yoghurt and frozen drinks. It’s simple to use and comes with a decent, 24 oz capacity jug that is ideal for your needs. Definitely a great deal to pick up!
The Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor came out as the winner on our list of best toaster ovens. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.
