Home Depot Black Friday sale live — here's 15 deals I'd get for my home starting from $7

Black Friday deals have officially landed at Home Depot. If you're hosting for the holidays, now's the time to refresh your home with the best furniture, decor, appliances and more.
Right now Home Depot is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. Everything from dishwashers to mini fridges is included here. You can also get deals on holiday decorations starting from $9.
I've scoped out the best Black Friday Home Depot deals below, so check out all my top picks. Plus, see our Home Depot promo codes page, and check out the top sales in Walmart's Black Friday ad.
Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ Home Depot
Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.
Holiday decor: deals from $9 @ Home Depot
Score lights, animatronics, Christmas trees and more starting from $9 in Home Depot's sale. There are even outdoor light displays and inflatables to bring some holiday cheer to your yard.
Christmas tree sale: deals from $21 @ Home Depot
The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its early Black Friday sales, Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $21. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.
Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.
Mattress sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.
Need some extra chairs? This plastic chair from Home Depot is clear for use both outdoors and indoors, and it folds away for easy storage when not in use.
The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.
If you don't have space for a whole Christmas tree, why not opt for a holiday cactus instead? This stands around 8-inches tall and comes with a pretty pot cover. Plus, take care of it well and it'll bloom with flowers over the festive season.
Home Depot really does cover all the bases with home appliances and this digital safe box at a discount price may be just what you’re looking for. The dual lock system will protect your valuables at home or in the office from jewelry, to cash, to important documents, and more.
Don't have wired power to your door, but still want head-to-toe video and package detection? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review — our favorite Ring Video Doorbell overall — we found it delivered excellent video, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.
This Ring floodlight camera has a 1080p camera, two LED floodlights that deliver 2000 lumens, and a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi, HDR, and +3D Motion Detection, but will otherwise give you a good, clear image. And, it's $80 off its regular price!
This super comfortable reclining sofa converts into a bed, making it a great choice for a dorm room, spare bedroom or small living space. It has chrome non-slip legs and is also easy to clean.
Home Depot is offering an impressive $40 off this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.
This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.
If you fancy a cold beverage from the comfort of your home, the Magic Chef 23.4-inch cooler can hold up to 154 (12 oz.) cans for you. Adjustable shelves mean you can switch up your drinks from bottles to sodas. Plus, this model doubles as a built-in or freestanding model.
