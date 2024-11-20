Home Depot Black Friday sale live — here's 15 deals I'd get for my home starting from $7

Black Friday deals have officially landed at Home Depot. If you're hosting for the holidays, now's the time to refresh your home with the best furniture, decor, appliances and more.

Right now Home Depot is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. Everything from dishwashers to mini fridges is included here. You can also get deals on holiday decorations starting from $9.

I've scoped out the best Black Friday Home Depot deals below, so check out all my top picks. Plus, see our Home Depot promo codes page, and check out the top sales in Walmart's Black Friday ad.

Editor's Choice

Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ Home Depot

Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.

Holiday decor: deals from $9 @ Home Depot

Score lights, animatronics, Christmas trees and more starting from $9 in Home Depot's sale. There are even outdoor light displays and inflatables to bring some holiday cheer to your yard.

Christmas tree sale: deals from $21 @ Home Depot

The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its early Black Friday sales, Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $21. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.

Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.

Mattress sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Best Home Depot Deals