Epic REI spring sale live from $11 — 21 outdoor deals I'm shopping now

If you're planning to do some hiking, camping or running this spring, listen up! REI is hosting an epic spring sale with up to 50% off outdoor apparel and accessories — and with all those upcoming adventures, it's likely you could use a little wardrobe and gear refresh for the season ahead.

From hiking pants and running shorts to rain jackets and hoodies, REI can be your one-stop shop regardless of the weather this spring will bring. Brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Smartwool and more are seeing the deepest discounts in the sale with apparel and accessory deals starting at just $11.

Sure, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking place right now — but when it comes to outdoor apparel and gear, REI is our top choice. Keep scrolling to check out my 21 favorite items from REI's sale.

REI Women's Apparel Deals

Smartwool Intraknit Strappy Bra (Women's): was $65 now $46 at REI.com Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of a merino wool blend. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and removable cups.

Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48 at REI.com Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.

The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $67 at REI.com If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $179 at REI.com This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.

Arc'teryx Norvan Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $300 now $239 at REI.com This trail running jacket is one of the best of the best. It's super lightweight, protects you from wind and rain, and can be packed down into a tiny pouch that'll fit in your pack or pocket when you're not using it.

REI Men's Apparel Deals

REI Sahara T-Shirt (Men's): was $34 now $16 at REI.com The REI Sahara T-Shirt is outrageously comfy and stretchy. It's made with sweat-wicking and odor-resistant fabric to keep you dry and smelling clean no matter how hot it gets. It also offers UPF 30 sun protection and looks chic; what more could you want out of a tee?

The North Face Basin Pants: was $100 now $74 at REI.com If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.

The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Men's): was $110 now $77 at REI.com The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.

REI Accessory Deals

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $11 at REI.com Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.

Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $16 at REI.com Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI.com Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.