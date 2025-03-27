Epic REI spring sale live from $11 — 21 outdoor deals I'm shopping now
Top deals from brands like Patagonia, Smartwool and more
If you're planning to do some hiking, camping or running this spring, listen up! REI is hosting an epic spring sale with up to 50% off outdoor apparel and accessories — and with all those upcoming adventures, it's likely you could use a little wardrobe and gear refresh for the season ahead.
From hiking pants and running shorts to rain jackets and hoodies, REI can be your one-stop shop regardless of the weather this spring will bring. Brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Smartwool and more are seeing the deepest discounts in the sale with apparel and accessory deals starting at just $11.
Sure, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking place right now — but when it comes to outdoor apparel and gear, REI is our top choice. Keep scrolling to check out my 21 favorite items from REI's sale.
Quick Links
- shop all REI deals
- Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $11
- REI Sahara T-Shirt (Men's): was $34 now $16
- The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat: was $45 now $21
- Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27
- Cotopaxi Sombra Long-Sleeve Sun Shirt (Men's): was $65 now $31
- Smartwool Intraknit Strappy Bra (Women's): was $65 now $46
- Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts 8" (Men's): was $79 now $46
- Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48
- The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $67
- The North Face Basin Pants (Men's): was $100 now $74
- Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's): was $139 now $82
- Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $89
- Arc'teryx Norvan Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $300 now $239
REI Women's Apparel Deals
Stay supported and comfortable all day long when wearing this strappy sports bra made of a merino wool blend. It's great to wear during your next hike or workout since it contours to your body and dries fast. It also features a racerback design and removable cups.
Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.
This shirt’s 3-fabric blend consists of viscose from bamboo, polyester and merino wool, and it’s designed to be both comfortable and functional. The fabric blend has anti-odor properties, and more importantly, it’ll help wick away moisture to keep you dry and warm. Shop this shirt for men at the same sale price.
If you have plans to go skiing or hiking in the snow this winter, pick up these base layer bottoms at 30% off. Equipped with a unique fabric blend of polyester, merino wool and viscose from bamboo, these bottoms are able to wick away moisture and keep you warm. Shop these base layer bottoms for men at $54, too.
If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.
Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 40% off in three colorful styles. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season.
This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.
This trail running jacket is one of the best of the best. It's super lightweight, protects you from wind and rain, and can be packed down into a tiny pouch that'll fit in your pack or pocket when you're not using it.
Although these are called rain pants, they're actually suitable for all types of weather, including snow. The waterproof, windproof and breathable pants are the perfect hiking companion whether you're in the meadows or the mountains.
REI Men's Apparel Deals
The REI Sahara T-Shirt is outrageously comfy and stretchy. It's made with sweat-wicking and odor-resistant fabric to keep you dry and smelling clean no matter how hot it gets. It also offers UPF 30 sun protection and looks chic; what more could you want out of a tee?
Whether you're trekking through the mountains or paddling on the river, keeping your skin protected from the skin is a must. That's why this long sleeve with UPF 50+ protection will be your new sunny adventure staple.
Whatever adventure awaits you, these Patagonia shorts are up for the task. They're breathable, moisture-wicking and feature an adjustable drawstring on the waist for comfort. Available in several other colors and patterns, you'll want to wear the 8-inch shorts for every work out.
I'm a sucker for a cozy hoody and the Canyonlands from The North Face fits the bill nicely. Constructed of soft, midweight fleece, it features numerous zippered pockets for all your valuables and lowkey branding.
If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.
The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.
Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.
REI Accessory Deals
Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.
Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection.
Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide.
