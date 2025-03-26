7 Amazon Spring Sale outerwear deals I’d buy right now from Carhartt, Columbia, The North Face and more

Ah, the rainy season. While some loathe it, I celebrate it. And with proper outerwear, you should too! No one likes soggy clothes, which is why I’ve rounded up seven of the best spring outerwear deals available during the Amazon Big Spring Sale to keep you dry until the summer hits.

As a resident of Seattle, Washington, where it rains 340 days a year on average — okay, it’s actually closer to 152 days — I know a thing or two about wet weather protection. I also frequently wear rain jackets in my shower, but that’s another story.

Columbia rain jackets start at just $35 for women and $37 for men. Meanwhile, my favorite Carhartt Rain Defender jacket is 35% off or just $64. Find details on these Amazon jacket deals and more below.

Quick Links

Amazon spring jacket deals

Columbia Switchback Jacket
Columbia Switchback Jacket: was $50 now $35 at Amazon

This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit.

View Deal
Columbia Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Columbia Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket : was $50 now $37 at Amazon

Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse, just like the Switchback Jacket above.

View Deal
Columbia Watertight Jacket
Columbia Watertight Jacket: was $75 now $54 at Amazon

Columbia makes some of the best wallet-friendly outerwear around and the men's Watertight Jacket is a particular favorite of mine, especially when marked down by 27%. Lightweight and packable, it features an adjustable hood, hem and cuffs, zippered pockets and sealed seams for exceptional waterproofing.

View Deal
Columbia Arcadia Jacket
Columbia Arcadia Jacket: was $75 now $54 at Amazon

Similar to the men's Watertight Jacket above, the women's Arcadia Jacket represents tremendous value for the money with features normally only found on far pricier outerwear. These include an adjustable storm hood, zippered hand pockets and a lightweight/packable disposition.

View Deal
Carhartt Storm Defender Packable Jacket
Carhartt Storm Defender Packable Jacket: was $99 now $64 at Amazon

As the name implies, this bad boy is built to keep you dry and cozy in even the harshest downpours thanks to fully-taped seams and a water-repellent coating. It's also lightweight, packable and darn handsome-looking.

View Deal
Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket
Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket : was $90 now $66 at Amazon

This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.

View Deal
The North Face Antora Rain Jacket
The North Face Antora Rain Jacket: was $120 now $103 at Amazon

The North Face Antora line is all about practical rain protection. Made from 100% nylon, it's treated with a non-PFP Durable Water Repellent (DWR) and features sealed seams to ensure no drop seeps through.

View Deal

