7 Amazon Spring Sale outerwear deals I’d buy right now from Carhartt, Columbia, The North Face and more
Starting at just $35
Ah, the rainy season. While some loathe it, I celebrate it. And with proper outerwear, you should too! No one likes soggy clothes, which is why I’ve rounded up seven of the best spring outerwear deals available during the Amazon Big Spring Sale to keep you dry until the summer hits.
As a resident of Seattle, Washington, where it rains 340 days a year on average — okay, it’s actually closer to 152 days — I know a thing or two about wet weather protection. I also frequently wear rain jackets in my shower, but that’s another story.
Columbia rain jackets start at just $35 for women and $37 for men. Meanwhile, my favorite Carhartt Rain Defender jacket is 35% off or just $64. Find details on these Amazon jacket deals and more below.
Amazon spring jacket deals
This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit.
Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse, just like the Switchback Jacket above.
Columbia makes some of the best wallet-friendly outerwear around and the men's Watertight Jacket is a particular favorite of mine, especially when marked down by 27%. Lightweight and packable, it features an adjustable hood, hem and cuffs, zippered pockets and sealed seams for exceptional waterproofing.
Similar to the men's Watertight Jacket above, the women's Arcadia Jacket represents tremendous value for the money with features normally only found on far pricier outerwear. These include an adjustable storm hood, zippered hand pockets and a lightweight/packable disposition.
As the name implies, this bad boy is built to keep you dry and cozy in even the harshest downpours thanks to fully-taped seams and a water-repellent coating. It's also lightweight, packable and darn handsome-looking.
This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.
The North Face Antora line is all about practical rain protection. Made from 100% nylon, it's treated with a non-PFP Durable Water Repellent (DWR) and features sealed seams to ensure no drop seeps through.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
