Epic back to school deal — Tello is offering unlimited talk and text for just $14 a month

School bells will be ringing soon — which means now is the perfect time to get your family's phone plan straightened out. It's no secret that data plans can be pricey, but Tello, an affordable mobile carrier, has the deal you've been waiting for.

For a limited time, Tello is offering a back to school plan with 5GB of data and unlimited talk and text for just $10 for the first month. After that, it's only $14 per month. To secure the deal, be sure to use the code "FUTURE10" at check out. The offer is only valid until July 31st for people who join Tello or existing customers who add a new line.

(For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Tello coupon codes).

Tello back to school plan: get 5GB of data + unlimited talk and text for $14/month

Looking for affordable data plans for the student in your life? As part of its back to school deal, Tello is offering a deal that includes 5GB of data and an unlimited talk and text plan. The price of the plan is just $10 for the first month and then $14/month moving forward. The offer is valid until July 31st for new customers and new lines only.

Not familiar with Tello? The carrier is known for offering low-cost plans and mix-and-match options. It offers a collection of pre-designed plans, but some customers also appreciate the phone carrier's "build your own plan" approach. That lets you choose exactly how much you'll pay each month based on the amount of data you use and the number of talk minutes you're allotted.

With back to school season right around the corner, Tello's 5GB of data paired with the unlimited talk and text plan might just be the best choice for your family. Need more info? Make sure to check out our guide to Tello before making the final switch.