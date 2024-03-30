Easter sales 2024 — here's my 11 top deals this weekend

Holiday weekends are typically a great time to score last-minute deals, and Easter is no exception. In addition to extended promotions, I've also spotted new sales cropping up. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the plentiful options over at Amazon's spring sale, don't fret—I've whittled the best Easter sales down to a smaller list of 11 digestible discounts across a range of retailers.

For instance, you can get everything from cookware and apparel to bedding, as well as an epic BOGO deal on Samsung TVs right now. Take a closer look at my favorite Easter sales down below.

Best Easter sales this weekend

Samsung TVs: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-store%2Fsamsung-first-look%2Fpcmcat1707251695265.c&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">buy one, get a 65" TV for free @ Best Buy

OLED TVs, smart TVs, 8K ultra TVs—nearly every flat-screen option is on sale at Best Buy this weekend. But we’re still shocked that you can buy a new 2024 Samsung TV and get a Samsung 65-inch 4K Crystal TV for. Most of the TVs in this promo cost upwards of $1,000, but you can get the new <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6576604&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-43-class-ls03d-the-frame-series-qled-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6576604.p%3FskuId%3D6576604&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung 43-inch Frame 4K QLED TV and a 65-inch Crystal TV for $999 (pictured), which is $447 off.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftvs%2F2024-pre-order%2F&article_name=Epic%20Best%20Buy%20deal%3A%20How%20to%20get%20a%20free%2065-inch%20Samsung%20TV%20right%20now%20%7C%20Tom%27s%20Guide&article_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tomsguide.com%2Fsales-events%2Fepic-best-buy-deal-how-to-get-a-free-65-inch-samsung-tv-right-now" data-link-merchant="shop-links.co"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">buy one TV, get a 65" free @ Samsung

Carote 14 Pieces Knife Set: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCAROTE-14-Pieces-Knife-Set-with-Wooden-Block-Stainless-Steel-Knives-Dishwasher-Safe-with-Sharp-Blade-Ergonomic-Handle-Forged-Triple-Rivet-Pearl-White%2F5061159514" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $49 @ Walmart

An everyday knife set, Carote’s knives are made with high-carbon stainless steel that is totally safe to stick in your dishwasher for easy cleaning. This block set comes with an eight-inch chef knife and bread knife, a seven-inch santoku knife, a five-inch utility knife, a paring knife, a steak knife, kitchen shears, and a sharpening tool. Buyers were impressed by the sharpness and simple aesthetic. You can also save up to $180 on various nonstick pots and pans—including this <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCarote-Nonstick-Pots-and-Pans-Set-8-Pcs-Induction-Kitchen-Cookware-Sets-Beige-Granite%2F513536386" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$64 eight-piece set—from the brand at Walmart this Easter weekend, too.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCAROTE-Stainless-Dishwasher-Ergonomic-Rivet-Pearl%2Fdp%2FB0C4T1PBM6%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$80 @ Amazon

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?dwvar_25551_color=TGRD&tt=cl&mi=10083&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patagonia.com%2Fproduct%2Fmens-lightweight-synchilla-snap-t-fleece-pullover%2F25551.html%3Fdwvar_25551_color%3DTGRD" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $68 @ Patagonia

During its online-only sale, which runs through the end of the month, Patagonia is slashing the prices of its post-season products, including sweaters, outerwear, and backpacks. One of its most iconic styles—the Snap-T fleece pullover—is 51% off in eight different color combos, from neutrals to brights and graphic patterns.

Price check: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10248&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F853372%2Fpatagonia-lightweight-synchilla-snap-t-fleece-pullover-womens" data-link-merchant="rei.com"" data-link-merchant="patagonia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$68 @ REI

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07FDJMC9Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful. It features a nonstick basket and crisper plate capable of fitting 2 pounds of French fries. (Psst: This is an even better deal than last Easter when it sold for $99.)

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNinja-4QT-Air-Fryer-Black-AF100WM%2F844320666" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$69 @ Walmart

Everlane The Dream Strapless Dress: <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-9711-101987-104709?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-dream-strapless-dress-black" data-link-merchant="everlane.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $118 now $89 @ Everlane

During its Easter sale, Everlane is taking 25% off all of its best-selling dresses, as well as a smaller selection of <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-9711-101987-104709?additional_style=bags&sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-promotion%2Fstyle%2Fshoes%3Fadditional_style%3Dbags" data-link-merchant="everlane.com"" data-link-merchant="everlane.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">shoes, <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-9711-101987-104709?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-promotion%2Fstyle%2Ftops" data-link-merchant="everlane.com"" data-link-merchant="everlane.com"" data-link-merchant="everlane.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">tops, and <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-9711-101987-104709?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-promotion%2Fstyle%2Fdenim" data-link-merchant="everlane.com"" data-link-merchant="everlane.com"" data-link-merchant="everlane.com"" data-link-merchant="everlane.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">denim. Consider this slim-fit, little black dress with a maxi-length that’s currently under $100. As one reviewer writes, "This is a gorgeous dress than can be made fancy or casual depending on your choice of footwear. It's curve-hugging and extremely flattering, with the sturdy, high-quality construction I expect from Everlane."

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover: <a href="https://parachutehome.sjv.io/c/221109/1110616/14093?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Flinen-duvet-cover-1%3Foptions%3Dcolor_fawn.size_fullqueen" data-link-merchant="parachutehome.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $340 now $153 @ Parachute

Now through April 1, Parachute is hosting an up to 75% off warehouse sale on items and colors that will soon be gone for good. That means you can get a queen-sized linen duvet cover for as low as $153 in Fawn.

Sand & Stable Malaya Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Rug: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13771918?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.wayfair.com/rugs/pdp/sand-stable-jaylah-chevron-navy-blue-indooroutdoor-area-rug-w004696639.html?piid=12851521" data-link-merchant="wayfair.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $146 now $51 @ Wayfair

Refresh your porch or patio with Wayfair's outdoor sale happening through Easter weekend, and every space doesn't feel complete without the addition of a rug. And this jute lookalike design is actually a blend of polypropylene and polyester, so you don't have to worry as much if it's exposed to the elements, since it's water-, fade-, and stain-resistant. Our favorite part? The 4'x6' size for 64% off and the larger 8'x'9' upgrade is an even greater 69% off.

Le Creuset 6.75 qt Dutch Oven: <a href="https://williams-sonoma.pdy5.net/c/221109/265127/4291?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fle-creuset-signature-round-wide-dutch-oven%2F" data-link-merchant="williams-sonoma.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $430 now $279 @ Williams Sonoma

Kitchen deals are aplenty over at Williams Sonoma this weekend during the retailer’s Spring Savings event, but we’re particularly eyeing discounted Le Creuset Dutch ovens. This 6.75-quart cooking companion These iconic pots can be used for all kinds of recipes, from roasting to frying and slow cooking. It’s oven-safe — up to 500°F, and can technically go in the dishwasher too, although we wouldn’t recommend it. Compiled of cast iron, it holds heat well, and the lid locks in moisture.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCreuset-Signature-Enameled-Cast-Iron-French%2Fdp%2FB0076NOP14%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="williams-sonoma.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$444 @ Amazon

Nectar Mattress: <a href="https://nectar.xovt.net/c/221109/473932/8338?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nectarsleep.com%2Fmattress" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $349 @ Nectar

Nectar’s Easter sale keeps on extending, which means you can get our favorite value mattress at an even greater price point. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/nectar-mattress-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.com"">Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $349 or the queen for $649.

DreamCloud Hybrid Full Mattress: <a href="https://dreamcloudsleep.xuok.net/c/221109/473934/8339?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dreamcloudsleep.com%2Fmattress%2Ffull%3F" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,199 now $599 @ DreamCloud

The five-layer DreamCloud is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-hybrid-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="dreamcloudsleep.com"">best hybrid mattresses on the market, thanks to its excellent build quality, a 365-night trial period, and a lifetime warranty. In our review, we found it excels at alleviating back and hip pain and delivers superb motion isolation, making it an ideal pick among couples. Right now, you can bring home the full-size foam and spring combo for just $599.