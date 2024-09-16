Don’t wait for Amazon’s October Prime Day — shop my 15 favorite deals up to 60% off
The most discounted Amazon deals starting at just $13
October's Prime Day event is going to sneak up on us before we know it. And although the exact dates haven't been officially announced, that hasn't stopped Amazon from bringing the deals.
That's right — Amazon has already started discounting hot ticket items ahead of the fall savings extravaganza. From Yankee Candles and Fire TV sticks to Kasa smart plugs and Keurig coffee machines, you can start shopping early deals now from just $13.
These popular items are currently at their lowest prices and they're unlikely to get significantly cheaper during Prime Day. That's why we recommend jumping on the deals ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out my 15 favorite items on Amazon with the best discounts.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon deals
- grace & stella Under Eye Mask: was $35 now $13
- Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Scented: was $30 now $16
- Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29
- JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29
- Bedsure King Size Comforter Set: was $54 now $28
- Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now from $29
- Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker: was $59 now $38
- Anker 633 Magnetic Battery: was $79 now $39
- Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42
- CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Non Stick: was $119 now $53
- Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023, 64GB): was $179 now $99
- Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $179
- Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD: was $499 now $279
- roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $869 now $379
Amazon deals
grace & stella Under Eye Mask: was $35 now $13 @ Amazon
Look and feel your best with these cooling and hydrating under eye masks that have over 15,000 five star reviews on Amazon. The masks that reduce puffiness, bags and swelling are gentle on sensitive skin, clean, vegan and both paraben and sulfate-free. The set comes with 24 pairs of gold masks.
Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Scented: was $30 now $16 @ Amazon
There's nothing like lighting up a Yankee Candle, filling your home with delicious scents and creating the ultimate relaxing ambiance. This vanilla cupcake fragrance has rich and creamy aromas with hints of lemon and buttery icing. Right now, you can get a variety of Yankee Candles for up to 55% off on Amazon.
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.
Bedsure King Size Comforter Set: was $54 now $28 @ Amazon
This fluffy comforter is extremely soft and cozy. It has a microfiber filling making it perfect to use all year round. It's available in dozens of different colors and is machine washable. I actually own this comforter and I can attest that it will have you feel like you're sleeping on a very expensive cloud — but in reality, it's just a extremely affordable, ultra comfortable comforter set. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now from $29 @ Amazon
If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather. They're the perfect staple for your fall wardrobe!
Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon
The Sony SRS-XB100 is one of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested. In our Sony SRS-XB100 review, we praised its strong sound quality, portable design, and long battery life. It offers a playback range of 131 feet and is IP67 rated against sun, sand, rain, and accidental submersion.
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon
When you're traveling and can't find a spare outlet, the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery will come to save the day by snapping onto the back of an iPhone, or resting an Android on top of its wireless charging pad. With its 10,000 mAh battery, you'll get more than a few charges out of it.
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon
Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Non Stick: was $119 now $53 @ Amazon
This beautiful set of white nonstick granite pots and pans offers great functionality, especially for small kitchens. With two removable handles, this 11-piece set is easy to both store and clean. The pots and pans are stove-safe, obviously, but they're also dishwasher- and oven-safe, which is always a win in my book.
Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023, 64GB): was $179 now $99 @ Amazon
The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 is an affordable tablet that offers access to a wide range of games and essential apps. We were impressed by this tablet in our Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review, and noted that it boasts a 25% performance boost over the previous generation and packs a vibrant 10-inch Full HD display. This model comes with 64GB of storage.
Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon
A good rangefinder can be a critical piece of your golf kit. Knowing how far away you are from the flag will let you pick the correct club and put the ball close to the pin. This Callaway model offers pinpoint laser measurements with a slope option for plays-like distances. At this price, it's definitely worth buying.
Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD: was $499 now $279 @ Amazon
The 4 TB model of the best-selling Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD has dropped to $279 at Amazon, that's a 44% discount. This excellent external SSD is a practically vital PC accessory.
roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $869 now $379 @ Amazon
The roborock Q7 Max+ is the ultimate hands-free cleaning machine that will mop and vacuum your home at the same time. It easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors, drags it from cracks and draws it from carpets. It combines the 470 ml dustbin and 350 ml water tank, making them larger than previous models, so you can clean more without emptying or refilling.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.