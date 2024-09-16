Don’t wait for Amazon’s October Prime Day — shop my 15 favorite deals up to 60% off

October's Prime Day event is going to sneak up on us before we know it. And although the exact dates haven't been officially announced, that hasn't stopped Amazon from bringing the deals.

That's right — Amazon has already started discounting hot ticket items ahead of the fall savings extravaganza. From Yankee Candles and Fire TV sticks to Kasa smart plugs and Keurig coffee machines, you can start shopping early deals now from just $13.

These popular items are currently at their lowest prices and they're unlikely to get significantly cheaper during Prime Day. That's why we recommend jumping on the deals ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out my 15 favorite items on Amazon with the best discounts.

Amazon deals

grace & stella Under Eye Mask: was $35 now $13 @ Amazon

Look and feel your best with these cooling and hydrating under eye masks that have over 15,000 five star reviews on Amazon. The masks that reduce puffiness, bags and swelling are gentle on sensitive skin, clean, vegan and both paraben and sulfate-free. The set comes with 24 pairs of gold masks.

Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Scented: was $30 now $16 @ Amazon

There's nothing like lighting up a Yankee Candle, filling your home with delicious scents and creating the ultimate relaxing ambiance. This vanilla cupcake fragrance has rich and creamy aromas with hints of lemon and buttery icing. Right now, you can get a variety of Yankee Candles for up to 55% off on Amazon.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

Bedsure King Size Comforter Set: was $54 now $28 @ Amazon

This fluffy comforter is extremely soft and cozy. It has a microfiber filling making it perfect to use all year round. It's available in dozens of different colors and is machine washable. I actually own this comforter and I can attest that it will have you feel like you're sleeping on a very expensive cloud — but in reality, it's just a extremely affordable, ultra comfortable comforter set. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now from $29 @ Amazon

If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather. They're the perfect staple for your fall wardrobe!

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

When you're traveling and can't find a spare outlet, the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery will come to save the day by snapping onto the back of an iPhone, or resting an Android on top of its wireless charging pad. With its 10,000 mAh battery, you'll get more than a few charges out of it.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.

CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Non Stick: was $119 now $53 @ Amazon

This beautiful set of white nonstick granite pots and pans offers great functionality, especially for small kitchens. With two removable handles, this 11-piece set is easy to both store and clean. The pots and pans are stove-safe, obviously, but they're also dishwasher- and oven-safe, which is always a win in my book.

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023, 64GB): was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 is an affordable tablet that offers access to a wide range of games and essential apps. We were impressed by this tablet in our Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review, and noted that it boasts a 25% performance boost over the previous generation and packs a vibrant 10-inch Full HD display. This model comes with 64GB of storage.

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

A good rangefinder can be a critical piece of your golf kit. Knowing how far away you are from the flag will let you pick the correct club and put the ball close to the pin. This Callaway model offers pinpoint laser measurements with a slope option for plays-like distances. At this price, it's definitely worth buying.

Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD: was $499 now $279 @ Amazon

The 4 TB model of the best-selling Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD has dropped to $279 at Amazon, that's a 44% discount. This excellent external SSD is a practically vital PC accessory.