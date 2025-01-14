Best Samsung deals ahead of Unpacked 2025 — save now on Galaxy S25, earbuds and more
Score these huge savings on Samsung's best products
Ready for a tech upgrade in 2025? We've been looking at Samsung deals across all product types and have found some slick savings this week. Plus, with Galaxy Unpacked 2025 slated for next week, deals are more aggressive than ever.
One of my favorite deals comes from Samsung itself. Ahead of its event on January 22, Samsung is offering a free $50 Samsung credit when you register to preorder any device announced at Unpacked 2025. Additionally, Samsung is promising a $300 instant credit when you reserve and preorder on top of a $900 credit you can score for trading in an older device.
That's not the only Samsung sale right now. From smartphones to laptops, here are my top Samsung deals you can get this week. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes.
Quick Links
- Galaxy S25: free $25 credit + up to $1,250 off @ Samsung
- Galaxy A14: was $99 now $39 @ Walmart
- Samsung 870 EVO 1TB SSD: was $144 now $89 @ Amazon
- Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet 11": was $219 now $149 @ Amazon
- Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $209 @ Amazon
- Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm): was $299 now $236 @ Amazon
- Samsung 55" 4K TV: was $329 now $248 @ Walmart
- Galaxy S24: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy
- Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC: was $899 now $799 @ Best Buy
Best Samsung deals
Galaxy S pre-orders: Save up to $1,250 @ Samsung
Register to pre-order any device announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 by January 22, and you can get a $50 credit toward the new Galaxy device. There's also an instant $300 credit when you reserve and pre-order a device, plus up to $900 in credit available for trading in your current device.
The A14 is a budget-friendly phone with plenty of great features like a 90Hz display and a micro SD card slot. There's also a 6-inch edge-to-edge screen, 64GB of storage, and a 50 MP triple-camera system, which is rare to find at this price point.
Save big on this high-performance SSD with 1TB of storage, offering lightning-fast read/write speeds that make it ideal for your PC build. Just plug it into the a 2.5 inch SATA form factor on your desktop PC or laptop and you're good to go.
This 11-inch tablet packs a 1920x1200 resolution display and quad speakers, which make it great for watching video or games. You also get 64GB of internal memory and microSD support, so you can upgrade your storage as needed.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a pair of AI-powered buds that are perfect for Samsung phone users. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review praised their stylish design, useful AI features and powerful active noise canceling capabilities. You also get 7 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours when using the charging case.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is, without question, one of the best smartwatches you can get if you have a Samsung phone to take full advantage of everything it can do. From its Energy Score feature to its heart health tracking, we loved this watch in our Galaxy Watch 7 review.
This 55-inch TV has 4K upscaling and Motion Xcelerator technology which make it ideal for action like sports or gaming, as well as HDR and Samsung's Tizen OS under the hood.
Best Buy has the Galaxy S24 on sale for $549 when you purchase your phone and activate it during checkout. (Make sure to click the option thats says "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier.") In our Galaxy S24 review, we said it delivers some of the strongest value of Samsung's latest flagships, offering the same Galaxy AI features as its pricier counterparts. It also boasts strong performance upgrades and battery life improvements. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is designed with several AI-centric features. Slim and sleek from every angle, it sports a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge review, we called it one of our favorite Snapdragon X laptops.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.