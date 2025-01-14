Best Samsung deals ahead of Unpacked 2025 — save now on Galaxy S25, earbuds and more

Ready for a tech upgrade in 2025? We've been looking at Samsung deals across all product types and have found some slick savings this week. Plus, with Galaxy Unpacked 2025 slated for next week, deals are more aggressive than ever.

One of my favorite deals comes from Samsung itself. Ahead of its event on January 22, Samsung is offering a free $50 Samsung credit when you register to preorder any device announced at Unpacked 2025. Additionally, Samsung is promising a $300 instant credit when you reserve and preorder on top of a $900 credit you can score for trading in an older device.

That's not the only Samsung sale right now. From smartphones to laptops, here are my top Samsung deals you can get this week. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes.

Best Samsung deals

Galaxy S pre-orders: Save up to $1,250 @ Samsung

Register to pre-order any device announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 by January 22, and you can get a $50 credit toward the new Galaxy device. There's also an instant $300 credit when you reserve and pre-order a device, plus up to $900 in credit available for trading in your current device.

Samsung Galaxy A14: was $99 now $39 at Walmart The A14 is a budget-friendly phone with plenty of great features like a 90Hz display and a micro SD card slot. There's also a 6-inch edge-to-edge screen, 64GB of storage, and a 50 MP triple-camera system, which is rare to find at this price point.

Samsung 870 EVO 1TB SSD: was $144 now $89 at Amazon Save big on this high-performance SSD with 1TB of storage, offering lightning-fast read/write speeds that make it ideal for your PC build. Just plug it into the a 2.5 inch SATA form factor on your desktop PC or laptop and you're good to go.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11": was $219 now $149 at Amazon This 11-inch tablet packs a 1920x1200 resolution display and quad speakers, which make it great for watching video or games. You also get 64GB of internal memory and microSD support, so you can upgrade your storage as needed.