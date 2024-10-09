Amazon Prime Day takes 60% off Dyson, Bose, Apple and more — shop my 15 favorite deals before it's too late

As a Deals Writer, I've spent the last two days combing through some of the best Prime Big Deal Days sales — and they definitely haven't disappointed. With just a few hours of discounts to go, I thought I would share a few items that I recommend shopping. Most of these deals boast popular brand names and feature massive markdowns, so you really can't go wrong.

From deals I'm personally adding to my cart like the YETI Rambler Tumbler for just $30 to items I'm seriously considering splurging on (yes, I'm talking about the Dyson Airstrait), I've put together a list of deals I think are worthy of a purchase this Prime Day. Take a look at my top 15 picks.

Amazon deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45 now $29 @ Amazon

Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.

YETI Rambler Tumbler 25 oz: was $38 now $30 @ Amazon

For someone who is always on the go, this YETI tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite streaming device ever. We loved its excellent 4K streaming quality in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, thanks to HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

Carhartt Women's Rugged Twill Flannel: was $55 now from $37 @ Amazon

Custom built for hard working women, this flannel features a relaxed fit that was made to move, thanks to its rugged flex stretch technology. It also features two chest pockets with button closure and a pen stall.

Casper Original Pillow: was $65 now $44 @ Amazon

The Casper Original pillow made it to third place in our best pillow guide this year. It uses an innovative pillow in pillow design where the outer pillow offers plush comfort while the inner pillow provides adaptive support. This unique design means that it perfect for combination sleepers as its neither too firm or too soft. It’s also a great choice for hot sleepers as it has excellent breathability.

Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series: was $129 now $49 @ Amazon

Want some seriously juicy bass? The Sony X-series speakers are known for incredible amounts of low-end, and the SRS-XE200 is no different. It's a compact speaker too, and with this saving, you can nab one for its lowest price ever.

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner: was $123 now $85 @ Amazon

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats Bissell's internet-famous Little Green Machine. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.

Blink Outdoor 3-Pack (4th Gen) + Blink Video Doorbell: was $319 now $119 @ Amazon

If you have a lot of ground to cover and want to score some big savings, this bundle comes with three Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) security cameras and a Blink Video Doorbell. It's on sale for $199 off.

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $168 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. And coming soon, they will be updated with FDA-authorized hearing aid capabilities.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven: was $430 now $279 @ Amazon

Offering even more capacity than the Cerise Dutch oven above, the 6.75 qt cast iron pan will feed an even hungrier household. Save over $150 on the Artichaut, Caribbean, Marseille, Sea Salt, Shallot and White colorways. My favorite? It has to be Sea Salt.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $439 now $299 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. This bundle includes the 16GB configuration as well as a leather folio cover with magnetic attachment for the pen and a power adapter.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort headphones are, without a shadow of a doubt, the best noise-canceling headphones that money can buy. Add in some great sound quality, a comfortable fit, and a cool immersive listening Spatial Audio mode, and you've got a very nice pair of headphones indeed. This is the lowest price they've ever been too, with a massive $100 discount.

Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

The Airstrait uses precisely controlled airflow to straighten hair from wet, eliminating the need for pre-drying. With multiple heat and airflow settings, it caters to various hair types and desired styles.