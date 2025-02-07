Amazon knocks up to 50% off kitchen appliances — 11 deals I’d shop now from Ninja, Crock-Pot and more

We’re only a few short days away from Super Bowl Sunday — a day full of football, friends and family, and most importantly, great food. And what better way to set yourself up for success than to treat your kitchen to a new appliance?

Amazon is currently offering a ton of great deals on small appliances in preparation for the Super Bowl. And if you're a Prime member, you're in luck. Many of the appliance deals I've rounded up below will be delivered to your doorstep right in time for kickoff. But you'll have to place your orders today!

So, whether you’re looking for a new blender, air fryer, pressure cooker or something more niche like 2024’s most popular ice cream maker (yes, the Ninja Creami is on sale for $186), there’s something for everyone in the sale. Scroll on to see my favorite discounted small kitchen appliances. (Plus, take at look at our guide to the best early Presidents' Day sales).

Best small appliance deals

Mueller 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $49 now $25 at Amazon Coffee may be crucial for some on game day, whether you’re bored of what you’re watching or you simply didn’t get enough sleep the night before. With this 12-cup coffee maker, there’ll be plenty of coffee to go around all day.

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $49 now $29 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of game day chili or queso to snack on all day. Or, you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.

Hamilton Beach Electric Deep Fryer: was $69 now $54 at Amazon While air frying foods is the healthier option, deep frying foods results in the best taste and crispy outer coating. And on a day like the Super Bowl, indulging in some deep-fried foods at home is entirely justified, whether you go for classic fries or filling wings (chicken or cauliflower).

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1: was $79 now $59 at Amazon The Instant Pot is a kitchen staple at this point, and it’s a good tool to have on hand for the Super Bowl. You can steam some healthy veggies to go alongside greasy, fried foods, whip up a quick pressure-cooked meal for dinner, or keep a large batch of queso warm all day long.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $129 now $79 at Amazon Did you know Instant Pot makes more than just pressure cookers? This 4-quart air fryer can broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, reheat, and of course, air fry food — all in one convenient machine. It features a large, intuitive touch display, and you can instantly access over 100 recipes via the Instant Pot app to help you get started.

Ninja BN601 Food Processor: was $119 now $99 at Amazon This 9-cup food processor provides plenty of space to whip up a big batch of guacamole for game day. Because it’ll also save you time from manually mashing avocados, you can also plan to make some pico de gallo, bean dip, and maybe even a corn salsa, too.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.

Ninja BN751 Blender: was $149 now $119 at Amazon When it comes to the Super Bowl, chips and dip are the go-to staple, but you can’t forget about the classic frozen margarita. For those who are only there for the commercials, margaritas might just be one of the best parts of game day, and this blender will make frozen margaritas like a champ.