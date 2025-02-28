11 of my favorite gaming accessories just went on sale — save at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Whether you're just getting into PC gaming or you're a seasoned pro, there's always going to be new kit you'll want to build your ultimate gaming setup. From experience, I've found it's always worth shopping around for that kit because there are deals everywhere.

From tech-savvy headphones, like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 down to just $96 at Best Buy to a spec-heavy gaming mouse, like the Alienware Gaming Mouse (AW610M) for $59 at Dell, there's a lot of deals to be had right now across Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more. So, save yourself some cash here and check out my top picks for every gamer below.

Best Gaming Deals

HyperX SoloCast Microphone: was $59 now $40 at Amazon This is one of the top-rated microphones you can buy right now, equipped with an easily adjustable stand, a quick tap-to-mute sensor with an LED indicator and support for a studio-level bit depth and sampling rate. Plus, the setup is nonexistent. Just plug it in, and you’re good to go.

Alienware Gaming Mouse (AW610M): was $79 now $59 at Dell This Alienware mouse is an overall solid gaming mouse. In our Alienware AW610M review, we praised its bold aesthetics, lighting options and customizable buttons. It also has a customizable mouse wheel and can be used wired or wirelessly. However, note that this mouse is somewhat heavy, meaning it won’t be agile enough for some gamers.

GTPlayer Gaming Chair: was $149 now $75 at Amazon This comfortable gaming chair is more than half off at Amazon. It offers a supportive armrest, massage pillow, and height/recline controls. It has a 250lb weight limit. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller: was $99 now $82 at Walmart I'm recommending this one because it's one I've personally had my eye on for a while. If, like me, you play a fair amount of games on your mobile, you might be fed up with your fingers getting in the way of gameplay. Fear not, the Backbone One controller locks onto iPhone (iOS 15 or later) or Android (10.0 or later) smartphones for a whole new way to mobile game.

Elgato Stream Deck MK. 2: was $149 now $139 at Amazon If you're seriously considering starting your streaming career with some top gaming accessories, you might be thinking about getting an Elgato Stream Deck for your setup. You can customize the 15 LCD keys to control apps and platforms across your Mac or PC. Plus, you can adjust lighting, sounds, and even post on your socials at just the touch of a button.