11 of my favorite gaming accessories just went on sale — save at Amazon, Best Buy and more
Kit out your gaming setup for less with these epic savings
Whether you're just getting into PC gaming or you're a seasoned pro, there's always going to be new kit you'll want to build your ultimate gaming setup. From experience, I've found it's always worth shopping around for that kit because there are deals everywhere.
From tech-savvy headphones, like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 down to just $96 at Best Buy to a spec-heavy gaming mouse, like the Alienware Gaming Mouse (AW610M) for $59 at Dell, there's a lot of deals to be had right now across Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more. So, save yourself some cash here and check out my top picks for every gamer below.
Quick Links
- SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse: was $29 now $20 @ Amazon
- Lemokey X1 Mechanical Wired Keyboard: was $36 now $27 @ Amazon
- HyperX SoloCast Microphone: was $59 now $40 @ Amazon
- Alienware Gaming Mouse (AW610M): was 79 now $59 @ Dell
- Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller: was $99 now $82 @ Walmart
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Headset: was $129 now $96 @ Best Buy
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2: was $149 now $139 @ Amazon
- LG 32” Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $188 @ Walmart
- Samsung 27" Odyssey Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
- Secretlab Titan Evo Gaming Chair: was $639 now $519 @ Secretlab
Best Gaming Deals
When it comes to the best gaming mouse, we voted the SteelSeries Rival 3 as the top pick if you're looking for value — and that was before they knocked $9 off the price at Amazon. It's got a sleek design, programmable buttons and snazzy RGB lighting all packed into this unassuming mouse. Sure, it's not wireless, but it's also only $20.
In-keeping with top value gaming accessories, the Lemokey X1 is one of the best gaming keyboards for this very reason. You don't have to spend serious money to have a seriously good time gaming on this keyboard. Plus, it's great fun for typing. This premium package is currently down to just $27, which we think is a hell of a price.
This is one of the top-rated microphones you can buy right now, equipped with an easily adjustable stand, a quick tap-to-mute sensor with an LED indicator and support for a studio-level bit depth and sampling rate. Plus, the setup is nonexistent. Just plug it in, and you’re good to go.
This Alienware mouse is an overall solid gaming mouse. In our Alienware AW610M review, we praised its bold aesthetics, lighting options and customizable buttons. It also has a customizable mouse wheel and can be used wired or wirelessly. However, note that this mouse is somewhat heavy, meaning it won’t be agile enough for some gamers.
This comfortable gaming chair is more than half off at Amazon. It offers a supportive armrest, massage pillow, and height/recline controls. It has a 250lb weight limit. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price at checkout.
I'm recommending this one because it's one I've personally had my eye on for a while. If, like me, you play a fair amount of games on your mobile, you might be fed up with your fingers getting in the way of gameplay. Fear not, the Backbone One controller locks onto iPhone (iOS 15 or later) or Android (10.0 or later) smartphones for a whole new way to mobile game.
Taking top spot of the best gaming headsets in 2025, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is a great set for boosting your gaming experience. It's lightweight, comfortable to wear, and has great sound quality meaning if you're hunkering down for a long session, you can get fully immersed without sacrificing your comfort.
If you're seriously considering starting your streaming career with some top gaming accessories, you might be thinking about getting an Elgato Stream Deck for your setup. You can customize the 15 LCD keys to control apps and platforms across your Mac or PC. Plus, you can adjust lighting, sounds, and even post on your socials at just the touch of a button.
If you're in the market for a gaming monitor, this screen from LG is almost half price right now. It's got a 165Hz refresh rate for fighting lag, sleek design and uses LG's FreeSync technology to make sure your game is as smooth as the screen itself. With QHD supporting 2650x1440 pixels, it's a great investment for $188.
Some of the best, most high-quality monitors come from Samsung, but they’re pricey. Right now, you can save $50 on this Best Buy-exclusive, 27-inch gaming monitor. It offers 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium/Nvidia G-Sync support, and an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate.
The Secretlab Titan Evo is the best gaming chair. There's a bunch of customization you can add to this chair, but overarching this is the fact that it's just a superbly comfortable and well-built seat. It's a premium price, absolutely, but if you're looking to spend a little on your setup, at least there's $120 off right now. There's all kinds of adjustability, too, so you know you're in good hands when reclining for a long hard night on your favorite titles.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Epic Columbia sale knocks up to 50% off apparel — 13 spring styles I'd shop right now
Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals in February 2025