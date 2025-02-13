Holy smokes! Google Pixel 9 Pro just dropped to lowest price ever at Amazon before Presidents' Day

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is a beauty of a phone but, like Pixels past, it's not a cheap device. Thankfully, Amazon has dropped the price to the lowest we've ever seen in time for Presidents' Day sales.

Right now, the retailer is selling the 128GB Pixel 9 Pro for just $799. That's 20% off for what Amazon is calling a "limited time deal," so there's no telling how long this price will stick around.

Lowest Price! Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Save $200 on the price of Google's flagship Pixel 9 Pro right now. Offering incredible camera quality, AI performance, and battery life we haven't seen on a Pixel phone before, it's definitely worth buying at its all-time lowest price. Especially since you'll be first in line for the latest Android updates.

Who doesn't want to save $200 on a device they're going to use every day? That's right, nobody. And there are a whole lot of reasons to choose the Pixel 9 Pro over some of the other best Android phones you can buy.

Here's why I'd choose it over its big brother, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, — I'm a bona fide small phone fan, so the portability of the 6.3-inch OLED device is always going to win out. But just because it's small, doesn't mean you miss out on specs. The Pixel 9 Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM to keep things speedy.

Pixels, for me, always win out on the camera performance and this phone boasts a 50MP wide (f/1.68), 48MP ultrawide (f/1.7) and 48MP 5x telephoto (f/2.8) lenses, as well as a 42MP selfie (f/2.2) cam. Pair that with some of the best AI smarts like Best Take and Magic Editor and you're on to a winner.

If there's a sting in the tail, it's that this deal covers the 128GB model of the phone (there are other discounts on the larger storage options, too). If you're going to use that impressive camera as much as I do, you could run out of on-device storage pretty fast.

And okay, battery life may take a hit, but I still think this is one of the best Android phones out there right now — and it's even better with the discount. For more Amazon sales, you can check out our Amazon Presidents' Day deals live coverage.