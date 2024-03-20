Google Pixel Fold crashes to all-time low price — now's the time to get a foldable

Foldable phones promise bigger screens, boosted productivity — and astronomical price tags. But the Amazon Big Spring Sale offers the chance to get a Google Pixel Fold — one of the better foldable phones — on the cheap.

Normally $1,799, the Pixel Fold is currently on sale for $1,289 at Amazon. That 28% discount brings the price of Google's first-ever foldable device to an all-time low. As of this writing, a dozen of the phones were left in stock, so you had best get your order in quickly.

Google Pixel Fold: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Fold-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0C34DL6Z7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,799 now $1,289 @ Amazon

We've never seen a lower price for the Pixel Fold, Google's first-ever foldable phone. The 5.8-inch cover display is a lot easier to use than the more narrow screen on the outside of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Pixel Fold opens up to reveal an expansive 7.6-inch display. Google has optimized apps to take advantage of the larger screen, and a Tensor G2 chipset brings a number of AI features to the mix.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-fold-5g-256gb-unlocked-obsidian%2F6542152.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,299 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://store.google.com/product/pixel_fold?hl=en-US" data-link-merchant="store.google.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,299 @ Google

There's a reason Google and Amazon are likely being so generous with Pixel Fold pricing. The Pixel Fold 2 is in development and could get a preview as soon as Google I/O 2024 in May. If you want the latest and greatest hardware, it may be better to wait until then, but if saving a lot on a well-reviewed phone is a bigger priority, this deal on the original Pixel Fold may be too good for you to pass up.

In our Pixel Fold review, we marveled at how polished Google's first attempt to build a foldable phone turned out. We particularly like the wide front display on the phone, while Google did a good job of optimizing apps to take advantage of the Fold's unique design. One of our biggest complaints turned out to be price, and a $500-plus discount goes a long way to easing that concern.

The Pixel Fold isn't the only Google phone seeing a discount for the Amazon Big Spring Sale. A couple of days ago, we told you about the chance to save on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and those deals are still in place as of this writing. If you're in the market for a smartphone — foldable or not — you should peruse all the phone deals on offer at Amazon right now.