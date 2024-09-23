Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold just got a huge productivity upgrade — here's how

Foldable phones are the cutting edge of phone design, and it seems that Google is introducing a major productivity change for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to take advantage of this design.

Google Meet for video calling is constantly evolving with new features, but it can be limiting if there is more than one person in a room. I'm sure we've all had that meeting or group call with friends where we have to crowd around a single laptop or smartphone. However, Google has introduced a new way of using Google Meet on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold which will change how we use Google Meet. Specifically, in a work setting to begin with but it could eventually apply to friends and family calls, too. Currently, this change is rolling out for everyone with a business or Google Workspace accounts.

According to a report from Android Authority, it will now be possible to separate the inner and front-facing cameras and create a dual feed. This means you could sit one person on one side of a table, and yourself on the opposite side, and have both be seen in a single call from the same device. As such, we can say goodbye to any awkward meetings where you have to cram together to be seen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There are other advantages to using Google Meet on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, mainly in the camera options on the phone. the Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a 48MP main camera and a 10.5MP Ultra-wide, but for our purposes, it's the two 10MP inner and front cameras. While 10MP might not seem like a lot, it will still offer clear video clarity. The front-facing camera also has a wider 87-degree field of vision, so there's no need to share your inner camera with anyone as it's easy to capture a whole meeting room.

There are a lot of advantages to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, most of which should entice users to buy one. One of the most obvious is the improved design, which has evolved from the prior Google Pixel Fold and even stands up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The only real downside that we found in our review was the relatively lackluster Tensor G4 performance, which underperformed when compared to other chip options, including the iPhone 16's secret weapon, the A18 chip.

The best foldable phones are a constantly changing list at this point, and it's arguably where most of the big hardware changes are happening, including triple folding phones. However, it's how the device uses these changes that really matter, and it's good to see that Google is experimenting with how to get the most out of the design.

