Samsung Galaxy S25 leaker just tipped several camera upgrades before Unpacked event

The Galaxy Unpacked is fast approaching, where Samsung is likely to unveil its Galaxy S25 series. Now a few last-minute leaks suggest Samsung's high-end flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, could pack some serious camera upgrades, including that give the iPhone 16 Pro a run for its money.

Noted tipster Ahmed Qwaider recently shared on X that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get more camera improvements than we previously expected (h/t Android Authority). Support for high-resolution video capture and LOG video as well as an improved macro mode with four times better clarity are reportedly in the works. Qaider also claims you'll be able to seamlessly swap between camera focal lengths while capturing video, a handy feature already available on the best iPhones.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's cameras could benefit from the tech industry's biggest buzzword right now: AI. The tipster claims it'll use AI display enhancements to improve brightness and color accuracy by 43%. Samsung is purportedly planning to unveil a new audio eraser feature that lets users cut out background chatter in videos. Noted tech industry insider Ice Universe echoed these claims, adding to their legitimacy with a post that reads: "Features that you never knew about are beginning to leak."

Features that you never knew about are beginning to leak. https://t.co/68v58WzcG8January 10, 2025

This latest leak dovetails a week filled with Galaxy S25 rumors that spell out some exciting upgrades in store for Samsung's flagship phone series. New renders showed off the Galaxy S25 Ultra's rumored more rounded design while a leaked retail listing seemed to confirm rumors that Samsung's next phones will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and even possible price increases. Another rumor suggested the entire Galaxy S25 line could get improved video recording and better heat management thanks to a 42% more efficient vapor chamber.

Based on what we've heard so far, the biggest difference between the three models seems to boil down to the cameras. The Galaxy S25 and the S25 Plus are said to pack the same 50MP main, 12MP Ultrawide and 10MP telephoto lenses as the Galaxy S24 while the Ultra will come with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP Ultrawide, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and a 10MP telephoto. Though that's still fairly similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it's an impressive lineup nonetheless, especially if Samsung continues to build out its AI-based editing tools for its camera.

We won't have long to wait to see if these rumors prove legitimate because Galaxy Unpacked is slated for January 22. Though we don't expect the rumor mill to stop anytime soon, we have just a little over a week before we get official word on the Galaxy S25 Ultra's cameras, performance specs and more.

