Which MacBook should you buy this holiday? Here’s your cheat sheet

Deciding on which MacBook to get isn’t easy. While your choices ultimately come down to a MacBook Pro or a MacBook Air, each type of Apple laptop has several available options. For that reason, trying to find a MacBook for yourself or a loved one this holiday could be overwhelming.

MacBook Air options include the MacBook Air M1, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Air 15-inch. For MacBook Pros, you can buy the MacBook Pro M3, MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch — with the latter two featuring options with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. Like I said, that’s a lot of MacBooks!

Choosing a MacBook depends on your needs. Are you a college student looking for an affordable and portable laptop, or a professional video editor who needs a notebook with serious power? Below, I’ve listed the best MacBooks for specific needs.

MacBook Air

MacBook Air M1: The best budget MacBook

The MacBook Air with M1 is a little more than three years old, but it’s still one of the best laptops — especially at $999 (or lower if you find deals from vendors like Amazon and Best Buy). This laptop features the old wedge aesthetic, but its M1 processor makes it as powerful and capable as even some Intel CPUs. Because of that, it’s still one of the best 13-inch laptops out there. If you don’t mind using an older notebook, you can’t go wrong with the MacBook Air M1.

MacBook Air M2: The best MacBook for most

If you’re willing to spend a bit more on a great laptop, the $1,099 MacBook Air M2 is arguably the best laptop for most people interested in a MacBook. As we said in our MacBook Air M2 review, this notebook delivers top-notch performance, more than 14 hours of battery life and a bright and colorful display all in a svelte portable design. If you want a larger version of this laptop, the $1,299 MacBook Air 15-inch is possibly the best 15-inch laptop for the money. Both are currently on sale at discounted prices.

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro M3: The cheapest MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 chip delivers excellent performance, a larger display than the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2, surprisingly robust graphics and extra long battery life. Though it costs $1,599, it’s more affordable than the next two options I’ll discuss. Though the best Windows laptops are better for gaming at this price range, the MacBook Pro M3 delivers when it comes to video editing and overall usability.

MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and M3 Max: The most powerful MacBooks

For those wanting the most powerful MacBooks available, look no further than the MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch packing either an M3 Pro or M3 Max chip. Starting at $1,999 and $3,499, espectively, these powerful laptops are ideal not only for professional video and audio editors, but also for playing graphically-demanding video games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Lies of P. You also get a gorgeous mini-LED display, plenty of ports (including MagSafe) and the same sleek and sturdy designs of all modern MacBooks.

Though pricey, you’re getting your money’s worth since these M3-driven MacBook Pros will no doubt meet your needs for years to come.

