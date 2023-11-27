Should you buy the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate in the Cyber Monday sales? I'm a mattress writer — here's my take

Stearns & Foster is the luxury mattress brand renowned for their quality craftsmanship, and right now there is $400 off their Lux Estate, which brings the price of a queen size mattress down to $2,599 from $2,999.

As a sleep writer, I've tracked a lot of sales in preparation for the best Cyber Monday mattress deals , and I know that Stearns & Foster sales don’t come around very often — so I can say with certainty that now is the best time to take advantage of this rare price drop. So how does the Lux Estate compare to the original Estate? As well as being, as you would expect, a more luxurious upgrade, it also promises more pressure relief than the original.

That doesn’t automatically make it the best mattress for you, though. While this bed provides hotel luxury comfort (you’ll find Stearns & Foster at the Ritz-Carlton) and nice extras such as complimentary white glove delivery and a $300 Visa gift card, it also has some shortcomings when compared to its main rival, luxe sleep brand Saatva. If you’re thinking of buying the Lux Estate mattress in the Cyber Monday sales, I’ve compiled a list of its pros and cons right here to help you make an informed decision.

Stearns & Foster The Estate

Was: from $2,899

Now: from $2,499 at Stearns & Foster

Saving: up to $400 Summary: The brand behind the luxurious Ritz-Carlton bed, Stearns & Foster is known for creating some of the best hybrid mattresses for all sleepers. The Estate Lux Mattress is an upgrade from their original Estate model, offering more pressure relief. While the Lux and the standard Estate both use the same exclusive innerspring technology , breathable AirVent coil system, and moisture-wicking cover made from the luxurious trademarked TENCEL fabric, The Lux Estate has 15% more speciality materials. One added material is the Tempur-Indulge foam, which limits motion transfer for restless bed sharers and increases comfort. The firmness level is medium, which should suit most bodies, though heavyweight sleepers and those who sleep on their stomach may want to opt for something firmer. The Lux Estate is compatible with power, flat foundation, or platform bed bases, but you can't use it with box springs. It comes in 6 sizes, and you can add a pillow top (at a hefty extra cost) to adjust the firmness and feel. Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: Stearns & Foster rarely discount their Estate collection mattresses, but they do run sales on major holidays like 4th of July, Labor Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday — so now is the best time to buy. Outside of major holiday periods the best time to buy is Thursday to Monday, as Stearns & Foster usually offer $300 worth of free accessories when you buy any mattress set. Take a look at our Stearns & Foster Promo Codes guide for further discounts.

WHY YOU SHOULD BUY THE LUX ESTATE MATTRESS THIS CYBER MONDAY

✅ 1. Provides more comfort than original

The Lux Estate has 15% more speciality materials than the brand's standard Estate model, and one added material is Tempur-Indulge memory foam, which boosts comfort. The foam is developed by sleep experts at Tempur-Pedic (another premium mattress brand known for creating the most pressure-relieving beds in the world) and is designed to provide a mixture of pressure relief, durability, and a floating-on-air feel.

✅ 2. Comes with free White Glove Delivery

As with all Stearns & Foster mattresses, White Glove delivery is included free of charge. White Glove Delivery is a premium delivery service which offers free shipping, free setup of your new mattress in a room of your choice, and free removal of your old mattress, foundation, or box spring. While rival Saatva also has complimentary White Glove Delivery, this service is an amazing extra that most mattress brand do not offer (at least not for free).

✅ 3. Comes with cooling tech for hot sleepers

While we've praised the original Estate model for its breathable, moisture-wicking TENCEL cover and AirVents, ventilated coils and well-spaced innersprings for maximum airflow, the Lux Estate offers even more cooling tech. In addition to the breathable cover and aiflow-boosting hybrid technology, the Lux Estate has a cool-to-the-touch-cover and more ventilation for a cool, dry sleep.

WHY YOU SHOULDN'T BUY THE LUX ESTATE MATTRESS THIS CYBER MONDAY

❌ 1. Relatively short warranty and sleep trial

The Lux Estate comes with a 10-year warranty and a 90-night sleep trial. While the 10-year warranty is pretty standard (on average, beds last around 8-10 years anyway) and 3 months to put it to the test seems like generous amount, the average sleep trial is 100 nights and rival luxe brand Saatva offers a year long trial and a lifetime warranty. Its not just brands like Saatva who offer these generous benefits, Nectar and DreamCloud offer lifetime warranties and year-long trials, too. So, the 90-night sleep trial seems a bit paltry in comparison, doesn't it?

❌ 2. Limited firmness and sizing options

While the Estate model comes in 2 firmness levels (firm and plush), the Lux Estate only comes in medium. This may suit some (such as back and side sleepers) fine, but some may need something softer or firmer. To adjust the firmness, you have to be willing to pay over $1000 more for a luxury pillow top (available in soft, medium or firm). At 6 options, It also has less sizes to choose from compared to the original and its main rival Saatva's Loom & Leaf Mattress (which also has 2 firmness levels instead the Lux's one).