Xbox Series X Black Friday deal: Snag a 2TB drive for just $75 now

November always means Black Friday deals are coming, and it’s a great time to score some fantastic swag without having to pay full price in the process. If you’re a big gamer, especially on the Xbox, then this deal is for you.

For a limited time Walmart has a 2TB Xbox-branded hard drive for just $75. That’s only $10 off the usual price, but with game files getting bigger all the time you need all the storage you can get.

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for Xbox: was $85 now $75 @ Walmart

Storage space is hard to come by, especially as game files get larger, so give yourself some breathing room by adding this 2TB hard drive to your console. Xbox Series X owners be warned, this drive will only play Xbox One games and older. View Deal

Despite the Xbox branding, this is a pretty ordinary 2TB hard drive that will work however a hard drive should. Meaning it’s not restricted to an Xbox One or Series X right out of the box. You can also use it for storing PS4 games on your PS4 or PS5, or for just about anything on your PC.

You can plug it straight into the console’s USB port, and once formatted it’ll let you play all your games as if it was built into the console itself. Considering there are no Xboxes that have 2TB of storage built in, this will effectively triple your usable storage space — and for a bargain price while you’re at it.

Plus, should you need to, the pocket-sized design means you can always unplug the drive and take it somewhere else.

Of course there is a downside if you’re planning on using it with the Xbox Series X or Series S. All Series X/S games have to be installed on the internal SSD, or one of Seagate’s $215 expansion cards, so this hard drive will only be good for Xbox One, 360, and OG Xbox games. But that’s still a big boon for those looking for an easy way to bring their Xbox One libraries to Xbox Series X or Series S, and saves your super-fast SSDs for the latest and most demanding games.

Don't forget there are plenty of early Black Friday deals available now, and they'll be picking up the pace in the run up to November 27. So make sure to keep checking our hub for the latest and best money-saving bargains.