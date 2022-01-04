Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S21. Priced at $699, it's $100 cheaper than the regular Galaxy S21 even though it shares the same Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Slated for a January 11 release, the "Fans Edition" phone comes at an odd time as consumers prep for the rumored arrival of the Galaxy S22 in a month or so. Nevertheless, if you're wondering where to buy the Galaxy S21, you've come to the right place.

From Best Buy to Verizon, we're rounding up the carriers and retailers that have confirmed they'll have the Galaxy S21 FE available on its release date.

Where to buy the Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 FE: from $15/mo @ AT&T Galaxy S21 FE: from $15/mo @ AT&T

The Galaxy S21 FE will be available on AT&T's network starting January 11. New and existing customers can get the 128GB model for $699 or the 256GB model for $769. For a limited time, AT&T will offers the Galaxy S21 FE for $15/month (128GB) or $20/month (256GB) on a qualifying installment plan with no trade-in required.

Galaxy S21 FE: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon The nation's biggest network is taking up to $700 off the new Galaxy S21 FE with an eligible trade-in and select unlimited plans. Plus, new customers will get up to $1,000 off when switching to Verizon. Galaxy S21 FE: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

The nation's biggest network is taking up to $700 off the new Galaxy S21 FE with an eligible trade-in and select unlimited plans. Plus, new customers will get up to $1,000 off when switching to Verizon.

Galaxy S21 FE: from $23/month @ Best Buy Galaxy S21 FE: from $23/month @ Best Buy

Beginning January 11, Best Buy will offer the Galaxy S21 FE for $23/month on a 30-month Verizon plan. You can also opt for $29/month plan on a 24-month plan.

Galaxy S21 FE: from $699 @ Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: from $699 @ Samsung

Samsung hasn't announced any deals or specials yet, but anyone interested in the new Galaxy S21 FE can sign up for reminders from Samsung. The Galaxy manufacturer will then e-mail you when the Galaxy S21 FE is available for purchase.

Galaxy S21 FE: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile Galaxy S21 FE: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

On January 11, T-Mobile will take up to $700 off the new Galaxy S21 FE with trade-in and select Magenta Max or Sprint Max plans. Additionally, T-Mobile will offer a free Galaxy S21 FE when you buy a Galaxy S21 FE.

Galaxy S21 specs and hardware

The Galaxy S21 FE looks like the standard Galaxy S21, but as we noted in our Galaxy S21 FE review, there are multiple differences. For instance, the S21 FE sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, whereas the S21 packs a smaller 6.2-inch display. However, the latter has an adaptive refresh rate, which means it adjusts between 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates on the fly, whereas the display on the S21 FE needs to be toggled manually.

Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, but the S21 FE packs less RAM than the S21. Likewise, both phones feature a triple rear camera sensor with a 12MP wide angle camera and 12MP ultrawide lens. However, the Galaxy S21 FE sports an 8MP telephoto lens, whereas the S21 packs a 64MP sensor.

Finally, although we haven't tested the S21 FE's battery life yet, on paper the S21 FE houses a 4,500mAh battery, compared to the S21's 4,000mAh battery.