What to watch this weekend: 9 new shows and movies on Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu (Oct. 7-9)

Spooky season is in full swing, and you can find several horror titles and thrillers to watch this weekend among the new shows and movies on Netflix , Disney Plus , Hulu and other streaming services.

This weekend’s slate is headlined by Werewolf by Night , the MCU’s take on a creature feature. Monster hunter Jack Russell is a dreaded monster himself, a werewolf. Hulu also offers a big title, with Hellraiser (2022) , a reboot of the iconic classic (check out our full Hellraiser (2022) review to see if it's right for you).

If you’re more of a vampire person, Showtime has a new series version of the cult fave Let the Right One In. For those who are more into ghosts and hauntings, The Midnight Club adapts Christopher Pike’s tale while Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is inspired by a Stephen King novella.

Hate spooky stuff like me? Grey’s Anatomy season 19 welcomes a new batch of interns to the hospital, though Meredith Grey herself won’t be around as much. Catherine Called Birdy features a spunky medieval heroine who isn’t about to let her dad sell her off into marriage.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Werewolf by Night (Disney Plus)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting experimental! First, its very first sitcom, She-Hulk, is currently airing. Now, it rolls out this 53-minute special/short film from director Michael Giacchino (best known as the composer for Lost and Up) that pays homage to classic horror presentations with a gothic tale and black-and-white visuals.

The monster mash stars Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, a monster hunter afflicted with a curse that turns him into a werewolf. After the death of the renowned Ulysses Bloodstone, Jack is summoned to his castle. There, the world’s top hunters — including Ulysses’ daughter Elsa (Laura Donnelly) are set up to compete for a powerful relic by tracking a monster in the gardens. A violent, bloody night ensues.

The Midnight Club (Netflix)

Netflix horror impresario Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) is teaming up with his Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong for this chilling adaptation of Christopher Pike’s 1994 YA novel. Interestingly, as popular as Pike’s work has been, only one of his books (Fall Into Darkness) has previously made the move to the screen.

At Briarcliffe Hospice for terminally ill patients, a group of eight young adults meet every midnight to tell each other scary stories. Then, one night, they make a pact — the first one of them who succumbs to their disease will communicate to the rest of the group from beyond the grave. And after one of them dies, strange things begin to happen.

A Friend of the Family (Peacock)

The 2017 true crime documentary Abducted in Plain Sight was a sensation for Netflix. Now, Peacock is getting in on the action with a dramatized version of the multiple kidnappings of teen Jan Broberg. If you watched the doc, you know that Jan was taken twice in the 1970s by Robert ‘B’ Berchtold, a close friend of her parents.

The drama delves deeper into all the questions that were brought up in the doc. First on the list: How did parents Bob (Colin Hanks) and Mary Ann (Anna Paquin) allow this predator (played by Jake Lacy) to have access to kidnap their daughter two separate times? The nine episodes unfurl how B manipulated his way into their inner circle and exploited weaknesses to destroy a seemingly happy family.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy is going to be less Grey, and more green, in season 19. Star Ellen Pompeo is taking time off to make a limited series for Hulu, so Meredith Grey will only appear in eight episodes (though she’ll still serve as narrator).

In her absence, the show is going back to its roots by introducing a new class of five, fresh-faced interns — just like in season 1. They’re thrown right into a big medical crisis, when a tornado sends a stream of patients to the hospital. Meanwhile, the other veteran doctors, like Meredith’s sisters Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary), and former boss Bailey (Chandra Wilson) have their own dramas to deal with.

Hellraiser (Hulu)

What fresh hell is this? It’s a reboot of the horror franchise, based on the 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart by Clive Barker. The author adapted his own book into the 1987 now-classic movie, which generated a bunch of insipid follow-ups. Now, Hellraiser is reborn but just as disturbing, gory and kinky as ever.

Riley (Odessa A’zion) is a struggling, desperate recovering addict in her 20s who steals a puzzle box with her bad-influence boyfriend Trevor (Drew Starkey). While in a drug-induced haze, Riley unlocks the box and opens a portal to another dimension that’s home to the sadistic Cenobites, who derive pleasure from human pain.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Netflix)

Stephen King is such a prolific author, yet his work has been adapted so often that a new one made me ponder, “Wait, what’s left to turn into a movie?” In this case, the answer is a 2020 novella called If It Bleeds. The short story focuses on the heartwarming relationship between a teen named Craig (It alum Jaeden Martell) and the elderly, wealthy Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland).

Over the years, Mr. Harrigan summons Craig to his mansion to read to him from classics like A Tale of Two Cities and Heart of Darkness. He even gives him a scratch-off lottery ticket that wins $3,000. In return, Craig gives his benefactor a cell phone. But after Mr. Harrigan dies, spine-tingling things happen with that phone — though it was buried within the casket.

Catherine Called Birdy (Prime Video)

This passion project written and directed by Lena Dunham is an adaptation of Karen Cushman’s 1994 Newbery Medal-winning children’s book. Set in the 13th century, the medieval coming-of-age story follows Lady Catherine aka Birdy (Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey) as the sassy, smart daughter of financially-downturned nobles.

Her father Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott) wants to sell her off to a wealthy husband, but the rebellious Birdy finds a way to evade almost all the suitors. Unfortunately, she’s betrothed to a rich man she calls Shaggy Beard (Paul Kaye) and she’ll have to resort to desperate measures to get out of the marriage.

Luckiest Girl Alive (Netflix)

Mila Kunis produces and stars in this adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s bestselling novel. The psychological mystery/thriller follows Ani, who seems to have the perfect life: a job as a top magazine editor, designer clothes and a handsome fiancé (Finn Wittrock). But the glamorous image is just a facade that masks who she really is.

When Ani participates in a true crime documentary, her long-held secrets begin to emerge. As a teenager, she was TifAni, an outsider at her fancy prep high school. Dark, devastating events occurred that traumatized and transformed her. And the truth could unravel the life she’s so carefully built.

Let the Right One In (Showtime)

The 2008 Swedish cult horror film Let the Right One In was already remade into an English-language movie in 2010. Now, a series version expands the world of vampires and humans while retaining the melancholic, haunted mood.

Mark (Demián Bichir) and daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) have been moving from place to place for 10 years, after she was turned into a vampire at the age of 12. Now, she’s forced to stay indoors, only emerging at night. Her father does his best to get her the human blood she needs to survive, but he’s growing increasingly desperate to find a cure. Meanwhile, Eli befriends a neighbor boy (Ian Foreman), whose mother (Anika Noni Rose) just happens to be a detective

More new shows to watch this weekend

Derry Girls season 3 (Netflix)

The final season (already aired in the UK) wraps up the stories of the teen Catholic friends.

Notable new episodes • Andor episode 5 on Disney Plus (streaming now)

• The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6 on Hulu (streaming now)

• She-Hulk episode 8 on Disney Plus (streaming now)

• Bad Sisters finale on Apple TV Plus (streaming now)

• The Rings of Power episode 7 on Prime Video (streaming now)

• House of the Dragon episode 8 on HBO Max (Sunday, 9 p.m. ET)

• Rick and Morty season 6 episode 6 on Cartoon Network (Sunday, 11 p.m. ET)

Alaska Daily (ABC)

An investigative journalist (Hilary Swank) takes a job in Anchorage to find redemption.

Walker Independence (The CW)

In the 1800s, Bostonian Abby Walker arrives in the wild town of Independence, Texas.

The Mole (Netflix)

Twelve players compete in challenges for cash, not knowing one of them is a saboteur.

