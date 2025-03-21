9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 21-23)

Spring is here, sprinkling new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

The "Severance" season 2 finale tops my weekend watch list, whether you haven't had a chance to view it or you want to rewatch to catch all the details you might've missed the first time around. There are also two big TV premieres, the White House-set detective whodunnit "The Residence" and the true crime drama "Good American Family."

On the movie side, Best Picture Oscar nominees "Wicked" and "Sing Sing" arrive on subscription streaming. Both are excellent films and well worth your time over the next few days.

Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Severance’ season 2 finale (Apple TV Plus)

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It feels like “Severance” season two just arrived after a three-year wait, and now, somehow, the finale is already here. Once again, we’ll be left waiting for season 3 — though executive producer/director Ben Stiller has assured fans it won’t take as long this time. Fingers crossed.

Titled “Cold Harbor,” the episode’s name suggests we may finally get real answers about the mysterious project Mark (Adam Scott) has been tangled up in. And at this point, it almost certainly ties back to his not-so-dead wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman).

Elsewhere, the rest of the Macrodata Refinement team is in limbo. Irving (John Turturro) is headed toward an uncertain destination, Dylan (Zach Cherry) has walked away from Lumon, and Helly (Britt Lower) has just come face to face with her outie’s father.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Episode 10 is streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘The Residence’ (Netflix)

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This twisty whodunnit from producer Shonda Rhimes blends the intrigue of "Knives Out" with the elegance of "Gosford Park" — plus a touch of "The West Wing" for good measure. Set within the “upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs” of the White House, the mystery begins when Chief Usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito) turns up dead during a state dinner.

With all 157 residence staff members as potential suspects, it falls to the delightfully unconventional Detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) to unravel the truth. Teaming up with no-nonsense FBI agent Edwin Park (Randall Park), she must wade through White House politics, hidden agendas, and long-standing rivalries.

But as they dig deeper, the case becomes more than just a murder investigation — it exposes the fractures and buried tensions within the White House’s most exclusive inner circle.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Good American Family’ (Hulu)

Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Good American Family" is a tense, twist-filled miniseries inspired by the bizarre true story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian girl with dwarfism adopted by the Barnett family.

At first, Natalia is embraced as a child in need, but doubts soon creep in. Her adoptive parents, Kristine (Ellen Pompeo) and Michael (Mark Duplass), begin to suspect she isn’t who she claims to be — or even the age she says she is.

Told through shifting perspectives, the series unpacks the tangled web of family, trauma, and the elusive nature of truth. As the Barnetts wrestle with their fears, Natalia fights to uncover the truth about her past—and control her own future.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Hulu

‘Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light’ (PBS)

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

This follow-up series (which has already aired in the U.K.) picks up where "Wolf Hall" left off, with the original cast returning to chart the dramatic final chapter of Thomas Cromwell’s (Mark Rylance) life.

In the aftermath of Anne Boleyn’s execution, Cromwell cements his role as Henry VIII’s most trusted advisor, orchestrating the king’s court with razor-sharp strategy. But with religious unrest, foreign threats, and Henry’s ever-shifting moods, his position is anything but secure.

As Cromwell rises from self-made man to the true power behind the throne, he faces an impossible choice — play the game to survive or follow his conscience. The question isn’t whether his enemies are closing in, but how long he can outrun them. (History buffs already know the answer.)

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, March 23 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS

‘Happy Face’ (Paramount Plus)

This serial killer drama takes a fresh angle by telling the story from the perspective of the murderer’s daughter. "Happy Face" is based on the real-life experiences of Melissa G. Moore, whose father was the infamous Happy Face Killer.

Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) has spent years distancing herself from her father, Keith Jesperson (Dennis Quaid), who is serving a life sentence. But when he suddenly reappears in her life after decades of silence, she’s pulled back into his dark world.

As she fights to stop an innocent man from being executed for one of her father’s crimes, Melissa is forced to confront the weight of his legacy, the pain of his victims’ families, and the truth about her own past.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Paramount Plus

New movies

‘O’Dessa’ (Hulu)

O'Dessa | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Think “Mad Max” meets “Moulin Rouge” for this post-apocalyptic rock musical. Sadie Sink stars as a fiery farm girl on a quest to reclaim her late father’s enchanted guitar. Her journey leads her to the neon-drenched chaos of Satylite City, where the tyrannical Plutonovich (Murray Bartlett) rules the airwaves, turning the masses into passive reality-TV addicts.

Along the way, O’Dessa falls for the soulful Euri Dervish (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a cabaret singer with a heart as big as his melodies. With the dystopian world stacked against her, O’Dessa must wield love and music as weapons of revolution.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Tyler Perry’s Duplicity’ (Prime Video)

Tyler Perry's Duplicity - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Tyler Perry’s latest thriller is packed with deception, betrayal and shocking twists. Attorney Marley Wells (Kat Graham) is determined to uncover the truth after her best friend’s husband is shot by police.

With the help of her boyfriend Tony (Tyler Lepley), a former cop turned PI, Marley’s investigation spirals into a tangled web of secrets where nothing is as it seems. What starts as a timely drama soon shifts into a full-blown mystery, complete with messy relationships and a final twist designed to leave audiences reeling.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘Sing Sing’ (Max)

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

I wasn’t expecting a prison drama to be one of the most uplifting movies of 2024, yet here we are. Set in the titular New York prison, it follows Divine G (Colman Domingo) and other inmates who participate in the Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program.

The RTA is a real-life program and one of the inmates is an actual graduate, George “Divine Eye” Maclin as himself, which just makes this story even more moving. As much as “Sing Sing” pulls on your heartstrings, it’s never mawkish. Authenticity and compassion ring through every scene, resulting in a powerful tribute to art’s ability to transform and heal.

Streaming now on Max

‘Wicked’ (Peacock)

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I’ve never seen a stage production of “Wicked” so I went into the movie adaptation totally, well, green. Even with little prior knowledge and zero emotional ties, it blew me away.The songs are, of course, amazing and it’s easy to see why the musical has been beloved for so long.

The choreography is infectious (see all the memes) and the excellent production design, costumes and makeup will all undoubtedly be honored this awards season. But the performances by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda are what make “Wicked” the movie truly defy gravity.

Streaming now on Peacock